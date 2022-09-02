Supervisor: Zoning could risk personal property rights

Continuing FloydFest concerns at Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings received a response from the Board last week.

Jan Cartwright said she taught at Check Elementary for 27 years and is very proud of the community. Her property borders the planned FloydFest 2023 site.

Cartwright said she and her husband “don’t have a problem with FloydFest day people. We have a problem with FloydFest night people.”

“I’d like to be able to sleep during FloydFest, and our animals would like to as well,” Cartwright said. She proposed a noise ordinance similar to Galax’s.

Cartwright said she supports establishing committees independent from the Board to review and enforce the county’s comprehensive plan and another to review festival and amusements ordinances, a plan presented by Check’s Kelly Yeatts at a previous meeting.

Cartwright asked that Yeatts be added to the agenda for the night’s meeting in order to formally discuss the formation of the two committees with the Board.

“I’ve accepted it’s coming; there are ways to make it better,” Cartwright said.

Dan Vest said the Board’s silence on the issue sends two messages: “You can do whatever you want in Floyd if you have enough money” and “residents are secondary.”

He said the venue threatens “country living,” with its planned 700-plus parking spaces and FloydFest attendance of more than 15,000.

The church next door to the Festival Park site “...will be collateral damage,” Vest said, because of the Board’s inaction.

“If it can happen in Check,” Vest said, “no part of the county is safe.”

Yeatts said she formally submitted a request to be included on the Aug. 23 agenda to discuss forming two committees regarding the planned FloydFest location (earlier reference by Cartwright).

She said she received confirmation it had been received and sent to the Chairman for approval, and she’d received no other updates as of meeting time.

Yeatts said the findings of the two committees (one to conduct a 1-=year review and enforce the Floyd County Comprehensive Plan, and one to review the Amusements and Entertainment Ordinance).

She said a “neutral Board,” as Chairman Joe Turman called it in regard to the FloydFest discussion at the last meeting, would welcome and encourage citizen involvement “to collaborate for the betterment of the entire county.”

Yeatts said the two committees should present their findings in public hearings, and then present their findings to the Board.

The committees should also be involved in the approval process of found recommendations and changes, she said.

“If the Board wants to talk the talk of being neutral, it’s time to walk the walk,” Yeatts said.

Three written comments were read by Assistant County Administrator Kim Chiddo on Aug. 23, all of which voiced support for the formation of committees regarding the festival venue from neighboring property owners.

Judy Hubbard, who owns an almost fifth generation farm in the area, said the planned festival venue “will forever end our rights to a peaceful coexistence with others.”

The proposed traffic pattern, she said, will deny residents the ability to come and go as they please and limit access to emergency services.

“Why is this neighborhood being discarded by the county government in this matter?” Hubbard said.

Mary Ann and Sean Jackson, who have spoken at previous meetings, wrote to state their disappointment that Yeatts was not included on the night's agenda.

Little River resident Brecc Avellar voiced his support for the Board and said Zoning Ordinances have been considered by the Board “for decades.”

They’ve been rejected because no one wants to be told what to do with their land, he said.

“I think we should very seriously consider: what do we want? Do we want zoning or do we not want zoning? That really is the question that I think should be put before the Board.”

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold started off Board Time and read the 14th Amendment, which protects citizens’ rights to life, liberty and property from state laws made without due process.

Bechtold said, “It’s pretty simple. You want zoning; you want to open that Pandora’s Box? Because right now you don’t want FloydFest… the next Board members might not want your chickens or your pigs or your tent revival.”

She said you don’t want to open that door.

“Personal property rights are paramount to liberty, freedom and happiness,” Bechtold said. “That’s what makes Floyd Floyd.”

Turman said when he previously referred to the Board as “neutral,” it was “in response to a letter that was being read supporting” what speakers Aug. 23 “are against.”

“As long as I’m Chairman, we’ll listen to both sides,” Turman said. “I’m going to give everybody the right to speak.”

He said Board members’ personal opinions are personal and don't speak for the Board.

Some Board members may agree with what the speakers are saying, Turman said, “but we’re not going to sit here and say that.”

“I don’t know why you expect us to help ya’ll when you abuse us, put us down, run us down, accuse us of doing stuff, when the only thing we’re trying to do is be fair and honest with all the citizens,” Turman said.

The Aug. 23 agenda was too full to add discussion with Yeatts, Turman said, and he laid out some guidelines she can use to formally propose the two committees to the Board.

Forming committees takes time, Turman said, and the Board will have to consult with the County Attorney before anything is approved.

Following Board Time, the Board went into three closed sessions, one related to opioid settlement.