Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Floyd Town Council released its first official statement to address the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker during its meeting on May 19.

Mayor Will Griffin said council members felt it was “time for a response” after comments were made at the May 5 meeting, which included a vote to change the 2021 Zoning Ordinance.

Town Attorney Janet Murrell read the statement for the record on May 19 and presented copies to Council members.

It largely summarizes the timeline of events that began October 2021 when Whitaker filed the suit in regard to the number of temporary political signs allowed on property in town limits in the Zoning Ordinance.

The statement said the town was “forced” to hire a third-party attorney as a result of the lawsuit, requiring “the town to pay legal fees.”

It said the vote earlier in the month is proof that “the sign ordinance is not an ‘absolute’ ordinance.”

“Four members of Town Council find it personally disheartening that a fellow member of Town Council would rather bring the suit against them personally than to sit down and discuss his issues face-to-face,” the statement said on May 19.

Salem-based Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockaby, P.C., is the town’s legal counsel, while Whitaker is representing himself.

Town Clerk Lynn Gregory said the town has paid a total of $10,180 as of May 18 for its legal defense.

Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor heard evidence in the case in March and said the sign limit burdens freedom of speech.

Fleenor also dismissed the lawsuits against individual Town officials during the March hearing.

Whitaker said May 19 Murrell first called the Zoning Ordinance “absolute” in an email in September 2021 and cited evidence he filed for the initial lawsuit. He said he used Murrell’s exact wording in his comments.

Murrell said she would look into the possibility of the town pursuing a countersuit to, Councilman Mike Patton said, “recover some of the town’s funds.”