Councilman Whitaker files lawsuit against Council

The last regular Floyd Town Council meeting before the General Election next month recessed until Tuesday, Oct. 26, after about two hours of business and Council learning of a lawsuit filed against it by member David Whitaker.
The lawsuit, filed Oct. 12, according to Floyd County Circuit Court records, challenges the town’s Zoning Ordinance. In it, Whitaker asks for expedited consideration, “as Election Day 2021 is nearing.”
Whitaker, on Oct. 21, called a part of the document’s Sign Ordinance an infringement of the First Amendment right to free speech in regard to the number of temporary yard signs that can be placed on property within town limits.
Court documents, including copies of emails exchanged between town officials and Whitaker, state Whitaker was first approached in August when he had a total of four temporary political yard signs displayed on his property.
The lawsuit states in late-August, Town Manager Kayla Cox advised Whitaker “that his display of four separate temporary political yard signs required a permit … and was also in violation of the Town’s newly adopted (Zoning Ordinance).”
The issue of obtaining a permit was dropped, documents state, and via email on Sept. 6 Whitaker pointed to Virginia Code 15.2-109, which reads, “No locality shall have the authority to prohibit the display of political campaign signs on private property if the signs are in compliance with zoning and right-of-way restrictions applicable to temporary nonpolitical signs, if the signs have been posted with the permission of the owner.”
In a reply email on Sept. 7, Cox emphasized the amount of yard signs on Whitaker’s property is not in compliance with local zoning and right-of-way restrictions, giving town officials the authority to request Whitaker’s compliance.
“So you are in essence telling me that I can only support three candidates when there are six contests to be decided,” Whitaker wrote Sept. 7. “Please tell me which six I am allowed to support.”
Cox’s previous explanation was supported by assistant Town Attorney Janet Murrell and Mayor Will Griffin via email.
As of the lawsuit filing on Oct. 12 and a photo included, there were a total of six temporary yard signs on Whitaker’s property.
Whitaker alleges in the lawsuit the three-sign rule in the Zoning Ordinance is not relevant to local government interests, and limits community members’ ability to participate in local elections, since there are often more than three contested state and local elections to vote in.
Floyd Town Council, with assistance from the Floyd County Planning Commission, New River Valley Regional Commission and others, updated the town Zoning Ordinance throughout 2020 and formally adopted the updated document during its March 4 Town Council meeting.
Until then, the town was operating under a Zoning Ordinance from 2009.
During the March meeting, Whitaker voted against the new Zoning Ordinance, saying he felt it is “developer-driven.” He voiced opposition, stating he was speaking for local residents who don’t want Floyd to become another Blacksburg or Christiansburg.
The lawsuit filed Oct. 12 against Floyd Town Council as a body, names seven defendants, including Whitaker, individually by their role: Town of Floyd, Mayor Will Griffin, Vice Mayor Mike Patton, Councilman Bruce Turner, Councilman Chris Bond, Councilman David Whitaker and Town Manager Kayla Cox.
Town Attorney Jim Shortt joined the Council meeting via Zoom to make Council aware of the litigation and explained the Virginia Risk Sharing Association has declined to handle the matter, as it presents a conflict of interest, since Whitaker is the plaintiff and a town employee.
Shortt and Council, with the exception of Whitaker, entered a closed session Oct. 21 to discuss some of the finer details of the lawsuit.
Whitaker will not be involved as a councilman since he is presenting the lawsuit, meaning he will remain absent from closed sessions regarding the matter.
Earlier this month Whitaker announced a write-in campaign to challenge incumbent Griffin for the role, citing the community’s “support and encouragement ... seeking a fiscally conservative, Christian candidate.”
Court records state Whitaker will represent himself in the lawsuit, and Shortt recommended a third-party firm for Council to hire, out of North Carolina.
Councilman Chris Bond made a motion following the closed session Oct. 21, for the Town Council meeting to recess to Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m., for the sole purpose of discussing the litigation, according to officials the night of Oct. 21.
The next regular Floyd Town Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall, 134 Wilson St. in town.