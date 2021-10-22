Councilman Whitaker files lawsuit against Council

The last regular Floyd Town Council meeting before the General Election next month recessed until Tuesday, Oct. 26, after about two hours of business and Council learning of a lawsuit filed against it by member David Whitaker.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 12, according to Floyd County Circuit Court records, challenges the town’s Zoning Ordinance. In it, Whitaker asks for expedited consideration, “as Election Day 2021 is nearing.”

Whitaker, on Oct. 21, called a part of the document’s Sign Ordinance an infringement of the First Amendment right to free speech in regard to the number of temporary yard signs that can be placed on property within town limits.

Court documents, including copies of emails exchanged between town officials and Whitaker, state Whitaker was first approached in August when he had a total of four temporary political yard signs displayed on his property.

The lawsuit states in late-August, Town Manager Kayla Cox advised Whitaker “that his display of four separate temporary political yard signs required a permit … and was also in violation of the Town’s newly adopted (Zoning Ordinance).”