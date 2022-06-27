Lawsuit ‘compromise’ presented in statement

Councilman David Whitaker said last week the ongoing lawsuit against Floyd Town Council is the act of a private citizen seeking protection for free speech for all in Floyd.

Whitaker’s comments on June 16 were in response to the first official statement from Council about the case, which was entered into the record on May 26.

Whitaker said he “did not force the town” to obtain legal counsel instead of discussing or amending the 2021 Zoning Ordinance, which limits the number of temporary political signs on property within town limits.

For the 2021 election season, Whitaker said, he had six signs in his yard and was asked by Town officials to remove at least three. He said officials told him the ordinance is “absolute” and he should comply.

Whitaker filed the official lawsuit in October 2021, and Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor denied a request for overall dismissal in March. However, Fleenor did dismiss the case against individual members of Town Council, including then-manager Kayla Cox.

Fleenor said he will hear more evidence in the case to decide if the First Amendment is “burdened” by a limit on temporary political signs on one's property.

Whitaker said on June 16 “the Town chose to hire legal counsel” instead of amending the Zoning Ordinance, and it has a choice:

“Continue to waste taxpayer money to defend the Sign Ordinance as it is written,” Whitaker said, “or consider amending it to allow for protected free speech.”

If the Town refuses to compromise, Whitaker said, he “has no choice but to continue” pressing the lawsuit on behalf of “free speech for all the citizens in Floyd.”

“The government does not have the right to infringe on free speech,” Whitaker said, “and that’s what’s happened.”