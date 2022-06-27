 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Lawsuit ‘compromise’ presented in statement

  • 0
W. Skip Bishop Town Hall 2022

The Town of Floyd's W. Skip Bishop Town Hall, where Council meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday, and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, is located at 138 Wilson St.

 Photo by Abby Whitt

Councilman David Whitaker said last week the ongoing lawsuit against Floyd Town Council is the act of a private citizen seeking protection for free speech for all in Floyd.

Whitaker’s comments on June 16 were in response to the first official statement from Council about the case, which was entered into the record on May 26.

Whitaker said he “did not force the town” to obtain legal counsel instead of discussing or amending the 2021 Zoning Ordinance, which limits the number of temporary political signs on property within town limits.

For the 2021 election season, Whitaker said, he had six signs in his yard and was asked by Town officials to remove at least three. He said officials told him the ordinance is “absolute” and he should comply.

Whitaker filed the official lawsuit in October 2021, and Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor denied a request for overall dismissal in March. However, Fleenor did dismiss the case against individual members of Town Council, including then-manager Kayla Cox.

People are also reading…

Fleenor said he will hear more evidence in the case to decide if the First Amendment is “burdened” by a limit on temporary political signs on one's property.

Whitaker said on June 16 “the Town chose to hire legal counsel” instead of amending the Zoning Ordinance, and it has a choice:

“Continue to waste taxpayer money to defend the Sign Ordinance as it is written,” Whitaker said, “or consider amending it to allow for protected free speech.”

If the Town refuses to compromise, Whitaker said, he “has no choice but to continue” pressing the lawsuit on behalf of “free speech for all the citizens in Floyd.”

“The government does not have the right to infringe on free speech,” Whitaker said, “and that’s what’s happened.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Floyd Town Council released its first official statement to address the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker during its meetin…