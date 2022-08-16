Board to examine possible tax relief increase

Resident concerns about FloydFest’s planned relocation to Check dominated the Floyd County Board of Supervisors’ public comment period for the fourth consecutive meeting last week.

Comments were also made about VDOT matters, including a drainage culvert on Jerry Lane and crosswalks in town.

Check resident Gerald Vest presented a petition signed by Jerry Lane residents to the Board on Aug. 9, urging it and VDOT to address the state of the road and its overgrown drainage ditch. He said he has also filed a formal complaint with the state agency.

David Whitaker of the Courthouse District invited the Board to the “Celebration of Life” event on Aug. 13. He said there would be prayer, song and “stroll through town” starting at the courthouse parking lot.

Wade Wilson, a resident on Timberline Road, told the Board about an experience he had while Ubering for FloydFest 2022, at the end of July.

Wilson said he had a conversation with law enforcement on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and they named drugs, speeding and DUIs as common encounters they have with festival goers.

One passenger, Wilson said, offered him “two hits of acid” as a tip.

“If they approach me with it, think of what they’re going to do to your kids and grandkids,” he said.

Kelley Yates, who said she is “strongly opposed” to the relocation of the festival, suggested the Board appoint two committees “with no vested interest” to assess the impact the festival could have in Check and assess updates to the county’s ordinances.

She added advertising the 2023 festival in Check without having obtained a festival permit is a violation of the current festival ordinance.

John Myers of the Courthouse District said he also has concerns about the festival’s relocation and asked the Board to consider street lighting along U.S. 221, from Floyd Tire to the laundromat.

He said there are a lot of people who walk that stretch of road at night to get home to Gray’s Trailer Park, and it is extremely dangerous.

Myers said a past coworker was walking home one night and “was attacked in the worst way possible.”

A written public comment by Yasmine Sonnenberg said previous letters read at meetings weren’t on topic to address residents’ concerns. She said neighbors of the planned site are not necessarily opposed to FloydFest but opposed to it moving to an “agricultural, residential neighborhood.”

Other Board matters discussed Aug. 9 included the naming of Wander Way in the Little River District and Springhouse Road in the Locust Grove District. Both were approved unanimously.

The Board also unanimously authorized county staff to make recurring payments, such as loans, utilities and bond payments, without waiting for the Board’s approval at the next meeting.

Chairman Joe Turman said the pre-authorization will “make it a little easier for staff.”

Indian Valley Supervisor Linda Bechtold suggested the Board increase Floyd County’s Personal Property Tax Relief Rate for the 22-23 fiscal year “to help alleviate the extra burden of the cost of owning cars.”

The current relief rate is 35% of a personal use vehicle’s assessed value as of Jan. 1.

Bechtold said constituents wouldn’t see increases in those taxes this year, and the county could use federal tax relief rate funding to fill the gap, without it impacting the budget.

Bechtold said Montgomery County and Danville raised their relief rates to 65% and emphasized the change would just be for FY 22-23.

Turman and Levi Cox of the Locust Grove District said they are open to having the conversation but need Floyd-specific numbers before anything is decided.

The Board decided to table the conversation until the Aug. 23 meeting to assess the data and give County Attorney Steve Durbin time to compile information about other possible paths to taxpayer relief.

The next regular Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 23, at the County Administration Building on West Oxford Street.