Judge will hear evidence in town First Amendment case

A Floyd County Circuit Court case involving Town Council and First Amendment rights will continue after Judge Mike Fleenor on Tuesday denied a dismissal filed by the town.

Julian Harf, an attorney with Salem-based Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockaby, P.C., represented Town Council at a March 29 “demurrer” hearing that sought to bring an end to a suit brought by Councilman David Whittaker, stemming from zoning rules and political signs.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, who is not involved with the case, described a demurrer as a “recognition of the facts of a case ... that objects to the argument itself.”

Representing himself, Whitaker filed the suit against Town Council and its individual members in their official capacity in October 2021, after he was asked to remove temporary political signs.

Harf argued on Tuesday that it’s within the town’s jurisdiction “to burden some speech” for reasons including safety and aesthetics. He said localities across the country have adopted similar regulations.

“The three-sign limit reasonably balances freedom of speech with town interest,” Harf said, repeatedly noting the plaintiff’s ability to exercise freedom of speech through other means and through obtaining a conditional-use permit that would allow the display of more than three temporary signs at a time.

Whitaker countered that a conditional-use permit wasn’t an option due to the lengthy process of obtaining one. He also dismissed Harf’s suggestion that online expression is a suitable alternative to temporary signs.

“I have internet, but I don’t do Facebook,” Whitaker said. “We’re in Floyd.”

Whitaker said he could find no reason for a three-sign limit in town, as opposed to another arbitrary number.

The judge allowed Whitaker to enter one photograph into the record on Tuesday. The photo, of Whitaker’s property, shows the distance of the signs from the roadway. Fleenor denied allowing another seven photographs to be entered. Those, Whitaker said, were of other properties during the election season.

Whitaker told the court that aside from complying with the limit set by the zoning ordinance, the signs met all regulations. He asked the judge to dismiss the town’s petition and address the full issue, which he said could have an impact on Floyd for “years to come.”

Harf argued that Whitaker couldn’t “fail to use technology that is free” and claim to be unconstitutionally repressed.

While he denied the granting demurrer completely, Fleenor did dismiss the suit against council member in their individual capacities. Town Councilman Mike Patton, along with Town Attorney Janet Murrell, was at the proceedings.

The judge said while the court finds the 2021 zoning ordinance to be “content neutral,” it also acknowledges the three-sign limit’s “burden on freedom of speech.”

“The court’s not at a point where I can accept the demurrer without hearing further evidence,” Fleenor said. “It’s a matter of freedom of speech — it deserves the highest scrutiny.”