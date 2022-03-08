Chilhowie High School senior wins festival logo contest

Posters and brochures and other material promoting the Hungry Mother Arts & Crafts Festival will feature a new logo designed by a Chilhowie High School senior.

Dawson Guthrie won a contest sponsored by the Marion Art League’s festival committee. The colorful design will now be a symbol of the annual festival.

Guthrie said she was inspired by both the park and the festival in creating her design.

“I needed a graphic element, to look like an actual logo, but I wanted it to actually be a portrait or landscape of the park so I chose an actual image of the park to the mountains and the lakescape,” Guthrie said. “I wanted it to have an element of the actual arts and crafts festival as well, so that’s why I made it a paintbrush and with the sun rays coming out. Those are my paint splatters. I wanted to really incorporate the elements of both the nature and the landscape of the park as well with the nature of the festival being an arts and crafts thing.”

The art league is pleased with the winning logo.

“We are very happy with it,” said Angela Bise, co-chair of the festival committee. “It incorporates the water, the mountains and the art. It was all together. We think the colors will look wonderful on our posters and brochures and really promote the festival.”

Guthrie said she is honored to have won the contest and thanks her art teacher, Joseph Blevins, for putting up with her pestering him for advice.

“I am very excited. I worked really hard on this,” she said. “I kind of put my soul into it. I’m very happy. I’m very proud.”

“Dawson’s a stellar student, a standout,” said Blevins. “My art seniors hold a special place. She is one who is truly above and beyond, works hard and really cares about her stuff. This is well deserved.”

Guthrie said that she has always enjoyed being creative and may pursue a career in the arts, perhaps in visual media design or photographic design.

“I’ve really tried to progress on my art since I’ve been in high school,” she said, “but I’ve always had a thing for creativity and art since I was little.”