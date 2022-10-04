Textiles highlighted in new FCA exhibits

The Floyd Center for the Arts invites the community to attend an opening reception for new exhibits by the Textile Artists of Virginia and Ajiri Coffee Artisans this Saturday, Oct. 8.

“Finding Your Whimsical Streak” and “Ajiri Art” will be on display in the Falcon and Breezeway Galleries until Dec. 1.

“Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture in North India” that is on display in the Hayloft Gallery will continue to be exhibited.

Finding Your Whimsical Streak is a display of vibrant art quilts that offer whimsical images from a fanciful fairy house to playful young goats, created by members of the Textile Artists of Virginia.

In one, Floyd resident Myla Perry (10) is depicted in a colorful quilt made by her grandmother, Meryl Ann Butler, owner of Ocean View Arts in Norfolk.

Based on a photo taken during a visit, the quilt, “See Peace...Find Bliss…Live Joy! Love, Myla” depicts a smiling four-year-old beachgoer in hippie sunglasses.

Floyd residents and TAVA members Gwen Goepel and Sue Davis also have works on display. Gwen’s “A Woman’s Work is Never Done” is a beautifully embroidered twist on the traditional Sunbonnet Sue pattern, it features charming vintage fabrics. Sue’s “Anchors Aweigh” depicts an adventurous, one-year-old “seasoned sailor” at the helm of a sailboat.

TAVA increases public awareness of fiber art through exhibits and public engagement. TAVA meets monthly in southwest Virginia to promote the creation of fiber art.

“Ajiri Art” features unique, handcrafted works of art from women artists in Kenya, who have been hired on as artisans through the Ajiri Tea and Coffee Company.

Ajiri Tea and Coffee is produced in Kenya and sold in stores like Harvest Moon Food Store in Floyd. All profits of the company are returned to Kenya where they support employment for women and the education of orphans.

Every label is uniquely handcrafted by women in western Kenya. The labels are made using dried bark from banana trees with inspiration from daily life, the women cut out designs and glue them onto handmade paper made from a combination of water hyacinth (an invasive plant in Lake Victoria) and recycled office paper.

Ajiri means “to employ” in Swahili.

Charlie Brouwer (Floyd County artist) and his wife Glenda have been buying Ajiri Coffee at Harvest Moon for about eight years.

They enjoy the AA Kenyan coffee and the art work on each box – and they like the cause Ajiri supports. They make their coffee half-decaf by mixing Ajiri coffee with Red Rooster Decaf from Floyd’s “Local Coffee With A Conscience.”

The opening reception to celebrate these new exhibits is from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. Opening receptions are free to the public, and light refreshments will be offered.