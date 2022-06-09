Next Generation: ‘Small town gem’

Anne Vaughan is a passionate woman of many talents. She and her husband, Aaron, are small business owners in Floyd County, who launched Anne Vaughan Designs in early 2006.

I met Vaughan for the first time about six years ago. I was an awkward fifth grader, but from the first moment I walked into her home, I’ve never felt anything but welcome.

Vaughan has been like a second mother to me, and I have witnessed first-hand how wonderful of a person she truly is. I eat dinner with her and her family four or five times a week.

Her creative, Christian outlook on life allows her to create the custom jewelry that she and her workers craft regularly.

The first thing Vaughan does in the mornings is read her Bible and pray. Before she heads to work, she journals her three main focuses of each day.

Vaughan began making jewelry for fun during her junior year of high school after her painful wisdom teeth removal.

“I cannot say I have ever come up with designs on my own, I just get inspired through God to create,” said Vaughan. “I bought some beads at first and a short while later I was selling the jewelry I made at Fish concerts in high school.”

Vaughan went to college to become an elementary school teacher. She taught for eight years, gardened for fun, tutored a little bit, and eventually became a mother to two children. After the birth of her second child, Gabe, Vaughan’s husband encouraged her not to go back to teaching — simply because it was too much at the time.

Taking care of two kids while going back to work seemed overwhelming and unthinkable to her, Vaughan said.

Vaughan started making jewelry again during her children’s nap time.

“If it was a short nap I would make a pair of earrings, and if it was a long nap I would make a necklace,” she said.

The Vaughans started their business with $500 and focused on collaging material. Vaughan does not replicate other jewelry; she makes and modifies her own original pieces.

“One of our main focuses is developing staff to design jewelry that goes with our visions, but [also] allows them to have a portion of their own creative freedom,” Vaughan said.

There are many details Vaughan takes into consideration when inspiration strikes, she said, which happens almost “instantly” when she sees a new piece of clothing.

“I think about the longer necklaces for the elder woman who cannot clasp one by themselves, the simpler pieces for girls like you and Autumn (her daughter), and the statement pieces for bodacious women,” she said.

COVID-19 taught Vaughan how much she appreciated rhythm and routine. She had to send home her employees for six to eight weeks at the beginning of the pandemic and recruited her kids and an exchange student, who was living with them, for help in the shop.

“It was definitely hard, but we did not have a lot of the headaches we normally had,” she said. Throughout this time, Vaughan’s Designs’ profitability stayed the same although some earning sales went down.

Vaughan was able to spend more time with her family and continue doing what she loved throughout the pandemic, she said.

Vaughan has taught me that sometimes taking a big risk could benefit you more than you could ever imagine. She has always been determined and driven to do what she loves, a characteristic that has nurtured her business to the success it is today.

“Figure out what you’re good at and what you love to do. Find what you are not good at and pay people who are good at it to do it for you, even if you think you cannot afford it,” she said — which I think is genuinely good advice.

Instead of spending a long period of time practicing something you are not great at, focus on your strong suits and collaborate with others who are good at your weaknesses to create something magnificent.

Vaughan takes pride in everything she does, and I could only hope to someday be half the businesswoman she is.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.