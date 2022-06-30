Next Generation: ‘Medina Mercantile’s journey to Floyd’

Medina Mercantile is a family owned and operated business in Floyd, founded in 1985 by John Wilson.

‘Medina’ is ‘market’ in two languages, and it’s a popular name in Morocco where Wilson once sold clothes.

Cassie, John’s daughter, manages the business now. The first thing you notice about her is her friendly and inquisitive nature.

“I worked with (my father) growing up and traveled with him,” Cassie said. They went to Morocco at least once a year.

The mercantile was first established in Washington, D.C., where Cassie grew up, and later relocated to the family’s basement. From there it was moved to a warehouse and in 2005 it was moved to Floyd.

It’s currently located at Cassie’s home in the Copper Hill area.

“It was really hard to get any loans to grow in the beginning. Now because we’ve been in business for a while… we’re pretty established. It’s been a lot easier. If we need help, we can find it,” Cassie said. She added she’s learned a lot about where to find money and who to talk to when big problems come up.

The family was a big help in getting the business started, Cassie said, helping with loans when needed.

Through partnerships with businesses in Morocco and Ghana, Medina Mercantile started importing goods in 1994, and the mercantile now focuses on baskets and other woven goods, like hats.

“It was in Willis, and then it was in Floyd. And now it’s out here because we own this building, and we live right here. So, it’s the best place for us,” Cassie said.

Cassie’s favorite part of the job is its flexibility and creativity. She gets to come up with new designs and works with a lot of really great people.

She loves working with photographers, spending a day getting to take pictures, and then working with a graphic designer who helps her come up with beautiful advertising, she said.

Online shopping has changed some processes at Medina Mercantile within the past decade, and Cassie doesn’t need to travel as much, she said, but she does hope to return to Ghana and Morocco soon.

“We have a really good relationship with the people in Morocco and Ghana, and we trust each other,” Cassie said. “They make a lot of stuff for me, and I give them a lot of money, and we are far away from each other, so we have to trust each other.”

Cassie said she hasn’t met her newest Ghana supplier yet and is planning to go at some point in the next couple of years. She said she has a trip for Morocco planned for the fall.

Cassie said she always wanted to run Medina Mercantile.

“I like working with customers, I like sales and I like being upfront. It’s really fun,” she said. “I just wouldn’t have done anything else. I couldn’t think of anything else I would want to do.”

Cassie said hands-on experience is the best way to learn how to run a business.

“Work in a similar business and get to know how it’s done,” Cassie said. “Find a mentor, someone who can help you. Identify what the different parts of it are and what is going to be difficult.”

With the help of her family, friends and the community, Cassie has been able to grow Medina’s success after years of perseverance and passion.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.