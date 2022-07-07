Next Generation: ‘Discipline yields results’

Zane Moran, one of the main coaches for both the Floyd County Buffaloes Track and Cross Country teams, also teaches Computer Science at Floyd County High School.

Moran first started running in eighth grade, as a way to stay in shape for basketball, he said.

“I decided I liked cross country more, so I ended up quitting basketball and doing indoor track,” Moran said. “Eventually, I ended up quitting baseball and doing outdoor track as well.”

He explained he had participated in all three seasons, those being cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track, by the end of his time at Floyd. He graduated in 2015, ran at Emory & Henry for four years and returned to Floyd to teach in 2020.

Moran said “most runners probably have a love-hate relationship with running,” but he enjoys the process itself. He enjoys running in the countryside, particularly areas with nature with an abundance of greenery.

“Thunderstruck — which we went to back in cross country season, that dirt road by the river — that’s one of my favorite places to run too because it’s always so calm,” Moran said. He added the Blue Ridge Parkway and a trail on his farm are also serene, calm runs.

Moran said Coach Beale and Coach Weeks helped make him into who he is today, both on the track and off.

Beale handed the FCHS Track program off to Moran and Hannah Belshan Altizer during the spring of 2021 after almost 50 years.

“I don’t know that I will ever be able to have the kind of impact they did, but even to have a fraction of their impact would mean a lot, just trying to create those opportunities for other people,” Moran said.

He said one of his favorite track meets happened during his senior year, and it was a notable meet because of the teamwork that it took to pull it off.

“My senior year in cross country… We raced at Giles [in the three mile event], and we had a race plan to stay with the top guys. There was a hill right at the start of the second mile, and our plan was to wait and attack after the hill. Me and another teammate were able to do that really well, being able to execute that race plan and finish really strong,” Moran recalled.

Even now, if you happened to see him running, you would notice how Moran restricts the movement of his upper body when running longer distances or just slower.

If you happen to run with him, you may feel like you’ve run your heart out, and he’s unphased.

It’s that level of discipline, Moran said, that he found could be applied to his career in Computer Science.

“Not only is [Computer Science] going to be something really, really vital to be able to know and understand in the future, but it just provides an opportunity to create things and express yourself in ways that may not have been possible beforehand,” Moran said.

He continued, “People think computer science is always sitting behind a desk or purely coding, but it involves a lot more. Basically, any field you’re interested in can involve computer science in some way… It doesn’t have to be one or the other… It can open up so many doors. There’s nothing about computer science that everyone couldn’t do.”

Moran represents how both running and computer engineering are fields that can be slowly eased into; he represents how both can take you to great lengths with enough dedication; and he shows how people can be and do what they want, regardless of others’ opinions.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.