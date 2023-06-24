A West Virginia man, who ignored probation rules and regulations in Floyd and Smyth counties and in his home state, was ordered to serve the remaining time of his Floyd sentence in custody last week.

Craig Shannon Smith’s original five-year sentence in Floyd was handed down in 2014 for writing a bad check. Three years and nine months were suspended at the conviction, and Smith was sent back to prison for six months for probation violations in 2020.

“You have a problem with probation,” Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor said to Smith on June 20 as he sentenced him to the remaining year and four months.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Smith left the Commonwealth of Virginia, a violation of the first probation, then was arrested in Smyth County for domestic abuse, a violation of his West Virginia probation.

“The rules did not apply to him,” Branscom said. “He did whatever he wanted and went anywhere he pleased, even when the rules said he could not do so.”

Trouble with probation and Drug Court threatened to derail one Floyd man’s progress to recover but support by his family in the gallery of the courtroom Tuesday led Judge Fleenor give him another chance.

“Drug Court his not supposed to be easy,” Branscom said. “This will be a last chance.”

In other cases, heard June 20:

Andrew Francis Rose, 22, of Riner pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, and Judge Fleenor sent him to jail for two months with a year and 10 months remaining on probation.

Tabitha Marie Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a child. The judge gave her a two-year suspended prison sentence on the drug charge and six months on the delinquency.