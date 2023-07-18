Young Floyd golfers have consistently performed well throughout the 25th annual Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour that wrapped up Wednesday morning.

Last month, Ryne Bond won the 17-18 Age Group with 70, even par at the Wytheville Golf Club on June 29.

Bond, a member of the Floyd County High School Class of 2023, is set to attend Emory and Henry to continue his golf career.

“I played well all day,” Bond said in a release from BRJGT. “A couple of 3 putts set me back a bit at the beginning of the 2nd nine, but the back-to-back chip ins really helped.”

Peyton Mason of Willis tied for fifth in the 15-16 Age Group scoring 77 and placed third in the next tour round on July 5 with 79.

Isaiah Cantrell finished second in the same age group on July 5 with a score of 72, one stroke back from first place.

“Cantrell played impressively consistent making three birdies along with three bogeys…” BRJGT officials said.

McKenzie Weddle, also a member of the Class of 2023, won the 17-18 Age Group on July 10 after a play-off with a golfer from Giles County.

Weddle, who is signed to continue playing golf at Radford University, scored 73 at the Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd County.

Bond finished third with 77 in the same age group.

Mason shot 73 to win the 15-16 Age Group on July 10, and Cantrell scored 76 to finish in third place.

Adrain Wallace of Floyd finished fifth in the 10-12 Age Group with 43.

The 25th season of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour is wrapping up this week with the Championship at Pipestem Resort on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19.

Mason placed first with 72 in the 15-16 Age Group Tuesday morning, followed by Cantrell and Micah Underwood, who each shot 80, according to results posted on the BRJGT website.

Jaycee Williams placed ninth with 112 in the 13-14 Age Group.

Josiah Underwood tied for first place in the 10-12 Age Group, shooting 39, followed by Wallace, who tied for fifth with 41.

Find the results of Wednesday’s rounds at Pipestem ahead of next week’s paper at www.brjgt.com.