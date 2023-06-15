The Crooked Road announced this week that a member of the Twin Creeks Stringband, which often performs in Floyd, is its 2023-2024 Artist in Residence.

Carroll County native Jared Boyd, who currently resides in Galax, grew up in Laurel Fork and was surrounded by old-time music from a young age.

He learned clawhammer banjo from Ray Chatfield through the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program as well as from his grandfather Jimmy Boyd, co-founder of the Franklin County old-time dance band, The Dry Hill Draggers.

In the locally loved Twin Creeks Stringband, Boyd plays alongside his father, Stacy Boyd; Chris Prillaman and Jason Hambrick. The band currently has two albums out, “Lee Highway Blues” and “Up Jumped Trouble.”

Boyd recently earned a blue ribbon for his skill playing Old Time Banjo at the 51st annual Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention in Mount Airy, North Carolina. He also leads the Sunday Jam at The Floyd County Store once a month.

He was the blue-ribbon recipient three times at the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention and Best All Around Performer at the 2022 Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention.

As The Crooked Road’s Artist-In-Residence, Boyd will perform at various events and participate in educational opportunities. He will also contribute an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road’s use.

This program will be supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Commission for the Arts.