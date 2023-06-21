Earlier this month, Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom filed an appeal of the May 6 Republican Canvass, in which Pulaski prosecutor Travis Epes won the GOP’s support by 69 votes.

Branscom lists 14 reasons for his appeal, mostly related to management of the canvass and its rules by GOP committee and/or Chairman Joe Turman.

Turman said it was a surprise that Branscom filed an appeal because Branscom “…had plenty of time to raise any issues before the canvass was held” since he was “involved with the whole process.”

“All candidates sign an oath to support the winning candidate,” Turman said. “He was fine with everything until he lost…”

He submitted the appeal to the County Committee on June 2, and party officials scheduled to hear the appeal in a special meeting on June 22, two days after filing ends for the November 2023 General Election.

The document contains some excerpts of sections of the Floyd County Republican Party Canvass Rules for Candidates, which Branscom said were not followed by Floyd GOP officials.

Section 1 established dates for Turman or a representative to be at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on March 16, the first day of filing, and March 30, the last day of filing.

Branscom said that at the April 2023 Executive Committee meeting that Turman “… had collected the petitions and forms for Travis Epes… on Tuesday, March 14…” two days earlier than allowed by canvass rules.

“Additionally, if Chairman Turman was acting as a representative or agent of (Epes) and holding the petitions and forms for the appropriate time, then the Chairman has a conflict of interest and should have recused himself from any further decisions or management of the canvass,” Branscom said.

The appeal says neither Turman for a designee were present at the library during the designated times.

Section 4 of the Floyd Republican Party Canvass Rules states that the Secretary (Cline Hall) of the party certifies a candidate to the Vice-Chairman (David Whitaker), “after consultation with the General Counsel…”

Floyd Republican Party General Counsel is Epes, who has at no time recused himself from the position, Branscom said, “in spite of the obvious conflict of interest…”

Section 9 of the Canvass Rules establishes early voting opportunities and specifies notices of such opportunities “shall be published in The Floyd Press, and online at the GOP website and Facebook page prior to April 24.”

Branscom said there were no early voting opportunities for the May 6 Canvass and no notices of the lack thereof were published in the paper.

“In fact, the implied obligation of the Floyd County Republican Party to provide public notice of the existence of the May 6 Canvass was almost completely ignored,” Branscom said. “No notice whatsoever was run in The Floyd Press...”

Notice was only given on the GOP website, he said, and the local GOP Facebook page.

Also established in Section 9 of the Cavass Rules is a supervised voting method where the Chairman or a designee witness a ballot being marked for a citizen who could not make it to the polls for special circumstances.

Branscom said failing to provide contact information for the Turman or a designee “effectively denies prospective voters access to the voting process.”

The appeal asks that the Republican Party of Floyd County Committee find that the May 6 Canvass was “improperly handled,” that “its results are null and void” and that the Floyd Republican Party “should institute a new process to determine its candidate…” for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the November election.

Turman said in his statement that “anything (Branscom) alleges wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the vote.”

Branscom’s petition for appeal includes the signatures of 26 Floyd County voters who participated in the canvass. At least 25 signatures were required.

The Committee will hear more from involved parties during the Thursday, June 20, special meeting at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library.