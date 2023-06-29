Former President Jimmy Carter, iconic country musician Dolly Parton, Rolling Stones and Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell, and award-winning author Barbara Kingsolver have united behind one cause. A special documentary screening at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre this Friday night will share the details of that cause.

Carter, Parton, Leavell, and Kingsolver are just some of the individuals who gave their support to the making of the documentary “Clear Day Thunder: Rescuing the American Chestnut.”

That documentary will be shown June 30 at 7 p.m. Admission to the screening is free.

Tracy Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, said a regional representative of the American Chestnut Foundation, which underwrote “Clear Day Thunder,” asked if the downtown theatre “would be interested in screening this documentary and I immediately said, “Yes!”

“This is the type of film event we are hoping to present on a regular basis,” said Thompson.

In addition to showing the documentary, the foundation’s director of research, Vasiliy Lakoba, and the foundation’s Virginia Chapter president, John Scrivani, will lead a talkback afterward.

The documentary’s website -- https://www.rescuingtheamericanchestnut.com/ -- describes the film simply saying, “This is the story of a tree.”

It continues, “A mighty wonder that graced the forests of Appalachia and sustained all forms of life. Embraced us, from cradle to grave. At the turn of the 20th century, a deadly blight accidentally imported into the U.S. from Asia devastated the American Chestnut. Within a span of only two generations, the tree was nearly extinct. This is the story of people. The new documentary film ‘Clear Day Thunder: Rescuing the American Chestnut’ tells the story of passionate citizen scientists and researchers working to restore this ecologically and economically important species, during this pivotal moment. This is the story of promise. The tree that forged a connection with humankind has been embraced in turn by humans who, invigorated by hope, are working tirelessly to revive this magnificent tree—so that it can once again help shape the future.”

At the turn of the 20th century, the American chestnut made up about 25% of the hardwood trees in parts of the Appalachian Mountains. Native to Virginia, the trees often reached more than 100 feet in height.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the American Chestnut Foundation.

For more information, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.