For the upcoming holiday, celebrations will begin this weekend in Smyth County and extend through Independence Day.

Saltville

On Saturday, the Saltville Fire Department will present the fourth annual Fireman’s Bash.

The festivities, Curtis Crawford said, will offer such an array there will be something for the “whole community to enjoy.”

Smyth County’s emergency services coordinator, Crawford noted that the event will feature a variety of firefighting and other first-responder equipment, both old and new.

The July 1 activities begin with a parade at 3 p.m. (lineup at 2 p.m.).

The music is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. with performances by Double Tap, Dirt Creek Band, and Minute Men.

The Town Commons will also host food and other vendors, a foam pit, a bounce house and other kids’ activities, and more.

A fireworks display at 10 p.m. will conclude the festivities.

Even if individuals and families can’t stay for the entire bash, Crawford hopes folks hope they’ll check out what they can. “We’d love to have people come and have fun with us.”

Events such as the Fireman’s Bash allow first-responders to be involved in the community outside of their normal emergency duties, explained Crawford. “We’re there when people need us,” he said but they also want to show their involvement in other ways.

As people get to learn more about first-responders, Crawford hopes that agencies might also be able to recruit a few who’d like to help their neighbors.

Chilhowie

In Chilhowie, local police are organizing some of the celebrating.

At their June 8 meeting, Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss told the town council that when he was hired, leaders asked him to focus on community policing.

As one of the initial events, the CPD and the town are presenting the first Cops & Rodders, a community cruise-in, on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Will Walker Farmers Market and Lucas Dowell Park. Moss said the CPD has invited agencies from across the region and state to take part. One agency, he noted, plans to bring its antique police car.

The cruise-in will celebrate cool and classic cars, vintage and classic cop cars, hot rods, and more. Awards will be given.

Other activities will include a 50/50 raffle, bounce house, and food trucks.

Chilhowie’s events will feature a 7-10 p.m. concert by the long-celebrated band Phantom performing in the town park.

Marion

The Town of Marion, in partnership with Marion Downtown and Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club, plans to host their annual Red, White and You Car Show and Community Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Riverbend Park near Holston Hills Community Golf Course.

The festivities will include food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and live music featuring ‘the sounds of summer’ by Mark Larkins.

Admission to the car show is free, and registration to compete is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 10 a.m. Awards include Best of Show, Participant’s Choice, and Top 20.

Abingdon

Abingdon’s Fourth of July celebration is also set for Saturday, July 1.

The festivities start with a diverse lineup of live music, including Adam Bolt and Caitlyn Krisco and the Broadcast. Food vendors will offer a variety of treats and traditional favorites. History enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the past with reenactors bringing iconic moments to life.

Kids can take part in crafts and interactive experiences. The Magic of Dave Vaught will host two performances on the stage at the Abingdon Farmers Market.

Sports enthusiasts can test their skills in the cornhole tournament, vying to win a share of $1,000 in prizes.

Abingdon’s day will end with a fireworks display at Latture Field around 9:30 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/916242132787588 or follow the town @ Visit Abingdon Virginia on Facebook and Instagram.