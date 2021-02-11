COVID-19 update: Local hospitalizations, statewide daily count decreasing

As local facilities continue to vaccinate those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b of Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, the number of statewide reported cases have started decreasing daily. The Virginia Department of Health reports that while nearly 10,000 cases were reported across the state on Jan. 13, setting an all-time high for daily reported cases during the pandemic, less than 2,000 were reported Feb. 8.
Floyd County’s cumulative case count was reported on Feb. 8 by VDH to be 696, with 23 currently hospitalized and 18 dead with the virus. During the past two weeks, the case count has increased by 19 cases, according to VDH data.
A collaborative including Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem Veterans Affairs hospital, releases a weekly report on Wednesdays about local hospital capacity. As of Feb. 3, 328 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 79 of which were in the ICU and 51 on a ventilator. Twenty-seven individuals were hospitalized last week and awaiting test results, according to the report.
The remaining counties in the New River Health District are reporting exponentially greater cumulative counts than that of Floyd. Giles County is reporting 970 total cases, 29 hospitalized and seven deaths. Radford is reporting 1,823 cases, 36 hospitalizations and 11 deaths. Pulaski County is reporting 2,204 total cases, with 94 hospitalizations and 46 deaths. Montgomery County is reporting 6,593 cases, 144 hospitalizations and 69 total deaths.
Johns Hopkins University reported on Feb. 8 that during the past two weeks in Floyd County the most cases to be reported were four cases on Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 4.
The New River Valley Public Health Task Force, which is composed of individuals scheduling, screening and administering vaccines within the health district, released an update on Feb. 3 to provide additional guidance to those hoping to schedule their vaccination or receive their second dose.
“If you received your first dose appointment through your employer, a pharmacist or a medical provider, please go through them for your second dose appointment,” the task force stated.
If a community member received their first dose before Feb. 24, they should return to Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg for their second dose 28 days after the initial vaccine between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., “as close to the time of your first appointment as possible,” according to NRDH. If community members become eligible for their second dose on or after Feb. 24, they received an appointment day for their second dose, and the time is the same as that of the first dose appointment.
Statewide as of Feb. 8, more than 787,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered of the total state supply of more than 1.5 million; 35,425 were delivered to NRHD at the beginning of the year.
Wall Residences on Feb. 6 hosted a vaccine clinic at the Floyd Event Center, which resulted in the vaccination of 150 community members by healthcare providers from the Pharmhouse Pharmacy.
The event was a community effort among Wall Residences, the Pharmhouse Pharmacy and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. It targeted individuals within Phase 1a of Gov. Ralph Northam’s vaccination plan, “primarily those with developmental disabilities who receive support from Wall Residences and their caregivers,” along with residents of Eagles Nest Regeneration.
Additional cases of variant COVID-19 strains have been identified in the state, VDH announced on Feb. 5. The B.1.351 variant, which was first reported in South Africa, had only been identified in two states other than Virginia as of Feb. 8: South Carolina and Maryland.
“At this time, there is no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease,” VDH stated. However, it “is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.”