COVID-19 update: Local hospitalizations, statewide daily count decreasing

Johns Hopkins University reported on Feb. 8 that during the past two weeks in Floyd County the most cases to be reported were four cases on Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 4.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force, which is composed of individuals scheduling, screening and administering vaccines within the health district, released an update on Feb. 3 to provide additional guidance to those hoping to schedule their vaccination or receive their second dose.

“If you received your first dose appointment through your employer, a pharmacist or a medical provider, please go through them for your second dose appointment,” the task force stated.

If a community member received their first dose before Feb. 24, they should return to Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg for their second dose 28 days after the initial vaccine between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., “as close to the time of your first appointment as possible,” according to NRDH. If community members become eligible for their second dose on or after Feb. 24, they received an appointment day for their second dose, and the time is the same as that of the first dose appointment.