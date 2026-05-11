Centerpiece Top Story Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony SPorter May 11, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 After being named Smyth County's Teacher of the Year, Hunter Trivette quickly returned to his class. File photo Hunter Trivette, the Region 7 Teacher of the Year, is recognized by Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Virginia education leaders. From livestream of Teacher of the Year ceremony Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from among those finalists.kAm(9:=6 E96 E@A 9@?@C H6?E E@ |256=:?6 sF77J[ 2 }@EE@H2J w:89 $49@@= DA64:2= 65F42E:@? E62496C[ %C:G6EE6’D H@C< 2D 2? ~2< !@:?E t=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= A9JD:42= 65F42E:@? 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Louise Lucas 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Marion's fire-EMS chief is leaving Marion to serve the Commonwealth kAm%C:G6EE6’D 565:42E:@? E@ DEF56?ED 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ[ r@?H2J D2:5[ 92D >256 2 =2DE:?8 :>A24E]k^AmkAmx? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7@==@H:?8 E96 46C6>@?J[ v@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C D2:5[ “%62496CD H@C< E:C6=6DD=J E@ 4C62E6 D276 =62C?:?8 6?G:C@?>6?ED[ FA=:7E DEF56?ED[ 2?5 AC6A2C6 6G6CJ >6>36C @7 @FC ?6IE 86?6C2E:@? 7@C DF446DD] (96? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia is considered the epicenter of data centers and all the related pros and cons. 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