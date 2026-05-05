Centerpiece Top Story Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus SPorter May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 0 1 of 2 An artist's rendering of a portion of the expansion. Submitted Image A rendering of another segment of the expansion. Submitted Image Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more space for crisis care.kAmvC@F?5 92D 366? 3C@<6? @? E96 42>AFD ?62C E96 $@FE9H6DE6C? ':C8:?:2 |6?E2= w62=E9 x?DE:EFE6 2?5 $>JE9 r@F?EJ’D 25>:?:DEC2E:@? 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAm%96 S`a]f >:==:@? AC@;64E 92D 366? :? E96 H@C<D 7@C D6G6C2= J62CD 2?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 |#r$ ?6HD C6=62D6[ H:== 255 ad[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 DA246 H:E9 6IE6?D:@?D @7 E96 #962 q] {2HC6?46 #64@G6CJ r6?E6C 2?5 {:D2 w] |@@C6 r@F?D6=:?8 r6?E6C]k^Am kAm%96 ?665 :D 6G:56?E :? E96 DA665 2E H9:49 6IA2?D:@? :D @44FCC:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAm%96 #962 q] {2HC6?46 #64@G6CJ r6?E6C’D @A6?:?8 H2D 46=63C2E65 :? |2J a_`g[ H9:=6 E96 4@F?D6=:?8 46?E6C H2D 565:42E65 :? yF=J a_`h] q@E9 724:=:E:6D H6C6 56D4C:365 2D DE2E6\@7\E96\2CE]k^AmkAm%96 6IA2?D:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |#r$[ H:==ik^AmkAm• %2<6 E96 4C:D:D DE23:=:K2E:@? 365D 7C@> 6:89E E@ `ejk^Am kAm• p55 DA246 7@C E96 4C:D:D C646:G:?8 46?E6C 2E E96 #64@G6CJ r6?E6Cj 2?5k^AmkAm• p55 2 ?6H A66C 46?E6C 2?5 6IA2?5:?8 EC2:?:?8 2?5 @77:46 DA246 2E E96 {:D2 w] |@@C6 r@F?D6=:?8 r6?E6C]k^Am kAm|@F?E #@86CD rt~ $2?5J qCJ2?E D2:5 E96 42>AFD 6IA2?D:@? H:== :?4=F56 @FEA2E:6?E >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 DF3DE2?46 FD6 D6CG:46D[ AC:>2CJ 42C6 D6CG:46D[ 2?5 DFAA@CE:G6 D6CG:46D DF49 2D 42D6 >2?286>6?E] xE H:== 2=D@ :?4=F56 2 A66C H6==?6DD 46?E6C]k^AmkAm“(6 H:== 92G6 E96 4C:D:D 42C6 46?E6C :? E96 D2>6 3F:=5:?8 E@ 2G@:5 EC2?DA@CE:?8 :?5:G:5F2=D 7C@> @?6 AC@8C2> E@ 2?@E96C[” qCJ2?E D2:5] “(6 2C6 6I4:E65 23@FE E96D6 6?92?46>6?ED E@ :>AC@G6 2446DD 2?5 677:4:6?4:6D] (6 2AAC64:2E6 E96 A2CE?6CD9:AD 2?5 DFAA@CE E92E 2C6 >2<:?8 E9:D AC@;64E A@DD:3=6]”k^Am kAmuF?5:?8 D@FC46D 7@C E96 AC@;64E :?4=F56 2 Sd >:==:@? &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 W&$spX 8C2?E] ~E96C 7F?5:?8 :D 7C@> E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ u@F?52E:@?[ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 q692G:@C2= w62=E9 2?5 s6G6=@A>6?E2= $6CG:46D[ 2?5 E96 (6==DAC:?8 u@F?52E:@? @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2]k^Am kAmt2C=:6C E9:D >@?E9[ C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> E96 &$sp[ +|| pC49:E64ED 2?5 t?8:?66CD[ 86?6C2= 4@?EC24E@C y]p] $EC66E U2>Aj pDD@4:2E6D[ 2?5 DF34@?EC24E@CD ;@:?65 |@F?E #@86CD 2E 2 4@?DECF4E:@? <:4<@77 >66E:?8]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 :? E96 =2E6 72== @7 a_af]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda. Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk