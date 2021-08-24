Tractor Fun Run highlights neighbors helping neighbors

Thompson and Fun Run co-founder Larry Bishop went on a tractor ride in Pulaski and got the idea to bring something similar to Floyd as a charitable event more than a decade ago.

Since the Ride began, more than $81,000 has been raised, the Fun Run’s Facebook page reports. In year’s past, a community lunch was provided, but due to the pandemic, participants were asked to bring their own lunches for the 2021 Ride.

Bishop led attendees in a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before about 65 tractors, many pulling trailers full of riders, headed out in a line, waving to onlookers as they passed.

Following the event Saturday, Avery’s mother, Jessica Link, thanked the community in a Facebook post on behalf of herself, Avery’s father, Matt Link; her sister, Emory Clark; and her grandparents:

“I’m truly touched today. There are no words to describe how blessed we feel to have such a wonderful community here in Floyd. All of the wonderful souls who put these benefits together every year, they deserve the biggest thank you, along with all the people who come out and support the children. Our little Avery is so loved."

Jessica, who is a nurse in Floyd, said that Avery will begin her first step in her Apert journey with an inaugural surgery Sept. 1.

“We have a great team of surgeons at John Hopkins that we met and feel confident in the plan they have put out in front of us. As it is a long one, we know all of our prayer warriors will be behind us, giving us the strength to get through every step of the way,” Jessica wrote.