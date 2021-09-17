Groundbreaking highlights Floyd’s growth

Floyd County government officials broke ground on the first of what could become four buildings of the Floyd Growth Center Campus as excavating equipment were already scraping and recontouring the site at the county’s Commerce Park Tuesday afternoon.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors members and officials from the Economic Development Authority participated in the ceremony at the site Sept. 14, just north of town on Christiansburg Pike.

Jon Beegle, chairman of EDA, told a small crowd gathered for the groundbreaking, “Floyd Growth will provide showcases for new businesses.”

“This is an exciting moment for Floyd County as we work to support growth of our county economy,” Supervisor Chairman Joe Turman said. “Growth Center and Building 1 will make available shovel-ready sites and leasable spaces that are lacking. It will give us produces to market to businesses who are outside and inside Floyd County.”

State Sen. David Sutterlein applauded “the leadership of Floyd County” for moving forward on “innovative sites in the Business Park.”

After the short speeches, Supervisors, EDA members, Economic Director Lydeana Martin and others pushed their shovels into the ground and sent dirt flying to mark the event.