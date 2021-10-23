‘Dopesick’ screening comes to Floyd

Those events prompted Macy to write a three-part story on the heroin crisis in Roanoke County, which was published on the paper’s front page for three days.

“People were really shocked,” she said.

She knew it was a bigger story than a newspaper feature, so she began researching, making contacts and talking with the young man facing prison time. “We didn’t know then how heroin and OxyContin were connected the way we know now. The way we would learn they were.”

Central to Macy’s “Dopesick” story is the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma, the company that created OxyContin, which went to market in 1996 with a campaign that suggested the drug was virtually non-addictive and could be used for moderate pain as well as severe pain.

As the story unfolded, it revealed that the FDA shared some culpability in OxyContin becoming one of the most abused pharmaceutical drugs in U.S. history.

They approved OxyContin’s original label, which read “Delayed absorption as provided by OxyContin tablets, is believed to reduce the abuse liability of a drug,” even though Purdue Pharma did not hold clinical trials to show that OxyContin was less likely to be addictive or abused.