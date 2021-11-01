Still kooky and spooky: Addams Family Musical a hit in Floyd

The Floyd Community Theatre Group’s production of The Addams Family Comedy Musical played to sell-out crowds during the2021 Halloween weekend back in the June Bug Center’s Black Box Theater.

After presenting recent productions in outside venues due to COVID-19, the first show back indoors featured a cast of seasoned players, including FCTG founders Casey Worley as Lurch and Emily Gruver (with a faultless Spanish accent) as Gomez. The show was directed by Emily Williams.

Still kooky and spooky, the Addams Family performances stayed true to the well-known characters but were presented with a new story. Morticia (played with flair by Audra Jeppson) and Gomez’s daughter Wednesday (played convincingly and with spunk by Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf) is “Moving in a New Direction,” as one of her song and dance numbers describes.

She is engaged to be married to non-ghoulish boy, Lucas Beineke (played by Emily Grace Sarver-Wolf), and has asked her father to keep it secret from her mother, which sets up plenty of tension.

Lucas’s “normal” family meets the Addams’s for dinner at their mansion, while the Addams family half-heartedly pretends to be “normal” for Wednesday’s sake.