Arrested last September in what Wythe County police dubbed “Operation Queenpin,” a Shawsville woman will spend more than a decade in prison for dealing illegal drugs.

Shelby Nicole Perry, 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and possessing with the intent to distribute drugs.

As part of a plea agreement with the commonwealth, Perry was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Two of the convictions called for mandatory minimum five-year terms.

After she’s released, Perry will be on probation for five years, during which time she’ll waive her Fourth Amendment protections. She was also ordered to forfeit $2,670 seized by police.

In an earlier press release, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said Perry and two other suspects were arrested in September 2022 as part of a narcotics ring investigation involving meth, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl.

Police executed search warrants on Castleton Road and Ashley Lane and reported seizing 688 grams of meth and 16 grams of heroin. They also seized $4,770 in cash.

At the time of her arrest, Perry had an Ashley Lane, Max Meadows, address.

She was initially charged with distributing more than 100 grams of meth and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth. Those charges, which each called for a mandatory minimum 20-year prison sentence, were amended by the commonwealth as part of Perry’s plea agreement.

Held without bond since her arrest, Perry is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.