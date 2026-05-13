Centerpiece Smyth County Pet of the Week Bayou, a 1-year-old pooch, is looking for his forever home May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 0 1 of 4 Bayou is a pit terrier/husky mix. Submitted photo Bayou's eyes are windows to his soul. Submitted photo He loves belly rubs. Submitted photo Bayou is working on his leash manners and learning some basic commands. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Bayou!kAmq2J@F :D $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6’D !6E @7 E96 (66<]k^AmkAm%9:D 92?5D@>6 `\J62C\@=5 A:E E6CC:6C^9FD<J >:I :D @77:4:2==J @? E96 9F?E 7@C 9:D 7@C6G6C 72>:=J E9C@F89 $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6P w6 86ED 2=@?8 H6== H:E9 @E96C 5@8D 2?5 23D@=FE6=J =@G6D DA6?5:?8 E:>6 @FE5@@CD D@2<:?8 FA E96 DF?D9:?6]k^AmkAmq6==J CF3Dn tG6? 36EE6C]k^AmkAm}@H[ H6 5@ ?665 E@ >6?E:@? 9:D 6J6D — E96J 2C6 3C:89E[ D@F=7F=[ 2?5 @442D:@?2==J ;FDE 2 =:EE=6 F?D6EE=:?8… 56A6?5:?8 @? 9@H A=2J7F= 96’D 766=:?8 @C 9@H >2?J EC62ED J@F 92AA6? E@ 36 9@=5:?8] ~?6 =@@< 7C@> q2J@F 2?5 J@F >2J DF556?=J 7:?5 J@FCD6=7 92?5:?8 @G6C D?24<D 2?5 D:8?:?8 25@AE:@? A2A6CD]k^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas kAmq2J@F :D H@C<:?8 5:=:86?E=J @? 9:D =62D9 >2??6CD 2?5 =62C?:?8 D@>6 32D:4 4@>>2?5D D@ 96 42? :>AC6DD 9:D 7FEFC6 72>:=J] w6’D 2 D>2CE 3@J H:E9 =@ED @7 A@E6?E:2= 2?5 A=6?EJ @7 =@G6 E@ 8:G6]k^AmkAmq67@C6 25@AE:@?[ q2J@F H:== 36 ?6FE6C65[ 7F==J G244:?2E65[ 2?5 >:4C@49:AA65]k^AmkAmx7 J@FUCDBF@jC6 =@@<:?8 7@C 2? 25G6?EFC@FD 36DE 7C:6?5 H:E9 6IAC6DD:G6 6J6D[ 2 =@G6 7@C E96 @FE5@@CD[ 2?5 6IA6CE\=6G6= 36==J CF3 2AAC64:2E:@?[ q2J@F >2J ;FDE 36 J@FC 8FJ] pAA=J E@ 25@AE 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2m] x7 J@F 92G6 @E96C BF6DE:@?D @C H2?E E@ D6E FA 2 >66E\2?5\8C66E D6?5 FD 2 E6IE @C 42== afe\fg_\eea_] U?3DAjk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Watch Now: Related Video No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Trump Meets Xi In Beijing As Trade, Iran War And AI Talks Begin Trump Meets Xi In Beijing As Trade, Iran War And AI Talks Begin Non-Profit Sues Trump To Block His $13M Lincoln Pool Overhaul Non-Profit Sues Trump To Block His $13M Lincoln Pool Overhaul