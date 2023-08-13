When it comes to welcoming visitors, Smyth County’s efforts are worthy of recognition, according to tourism leaders.

Last week, tourism professionals representing more than 20 Southwest Virginia communities gathered for the fourth annual Celebrate Tourism Summit at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

During the event, Friends of Southwest Virginia hosted the Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards Ceremony to celebrate the best work within the region’s tourism industry.

Of the 38 awards presented, Smyth County representatives brought home four: Best Visitor Center, Visitor Center Employee of the Year, Best New Tourism Business, and Best Brochure.

The Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County was awarded the Best Visitor Center for its work at the H.L. Bonham Tourism Center in Chilhowie.

The chamber moved into the center two years ago and assumed its operations previously handled by the tourism association. Chamber Executive Director Sarah Gillespie said they’ve striven to transform “the center into a thriving community hub, workspace and worked to expand the offerings to tourists and guests in the area.”

“Tourism is a huge piece of economic development for our county,” said Gillespie. “Since we have taken over operations at the center, we have worked to spread awareness about all the center has to offer and bring in more community members and tourists. When guests come through the door, they will be greeted with friendly, knowledgeable staff that work to send visitors to local restaurants, businesses, and attractions.”

The chamber has begun hosting a variety of community-oriented events at the center, opened a gift shop inside it that even offers Virginia is for Lovers products, and strives to provide up-to-date brochures and information.

Despite that recognition, Gillespie indicated that she may be most proud of the award that went to Shannon Ford, the chamber’s tourism and events coordinator, who received the Visitor Center Employee of the Year.

Ford was “recognized for her passion and hard work to promote tourism in Smyth County,” who Gillespie said, “always had a love for the Virginia is for Lovers ‘LOVE’ signs and is often the mastermind behind the ever-changing LOVE sign at the H.L. Bonham Tourism Center.”

“A huge part of keeping those who visit the H.L. Bonham Visitor Center in Smyth County is finding out their interest and plugging them into all the things we have to offer,” said Ford.

The chamber and Smyth County Tourism Director Amanda Livingston partner to put brochures and information about the county into the hands of area visitors.

The Visit Smyth County guide earned the Best Brochure Award at the summit.

“I’m so proud that Smyth County is being honored in this way,” said Livingston. “These awards are a recognition of the hard work we have put in over the past few years — and by ‘we’ I mean the team effort across the board — including the Chamber and Tourism Association; public entities and private businesses; the county and the towns.”

In addition to the public side of tourism work, a local business, Marion Outdoors, won the Best New Tourism Business award.

In downtown Marion, Marion Outdoors is a full-service outfitter that gears considerable effort toward serving Appalachian Trail hikers. Owner Andrew Livingston also runs the Merry Inn, a hiker hostel, next door to the retail business.

“Winning was a surprise, and I’m thrilled,” said Andrew Livingston, known to many of his customers as “Coach.” “When I started this business, I wanted to make sure I could make a living, but I also wanted to draw people to Marion for all the other great things here. We’ve found that the AT hikers love this town, and they are spreading the word along the trail. I’m also pushing it through our social media, and people seem to really be responding, especially on TikTok.”

Marion Outdoors can be found on TikTok at @marionoutdoors.

The awards were open to tourism organizations, tourism and economic development individuals, and tourism-related businesses located within the 19 counties and four independent cities of the Southwest Virginia region.

“Our tourism partners have shared with us over the last year how much momentum they can feel in the tourism industry in Southwest Virginia,” said Kim Davis, executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia. “We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of each of our tourism and hospitality partners who have made this possible through their promotion and development throughout the region.”

Southwest Virginia tourism professionals submitted more than 90 nominations. Winners were chosen by a panel of tourism industry professionals from across the Southeastern United States.

The Town of Wytheville garnered several awards, including Best Visitor Guide for its 2022 Wytheville Visitor Guide; Outstanding Meeting Venue of the Year (More than 25,000 Visitors) for the Wytheville Meeting Center; Outstanding Hotel of the Year — Trinkle Mansion Bed & Breakfast nominated by Visit Wytheville; Outstanding One Day Event of the Year (Less than 2,000 Attendees) — Wytheville Wine Festival; Best Long Video — More than 60 seconds (Marketing Budget $50,000 or More) — Visit Wytheville, Get Lost and Discover Wytheville; Best Overall Destination Marketing Campaign — Visit Wytheville for Get Lost in the Moments… Not the Crowd.

The Rural Retreat Depot Foundation received the Outstanding Meeting Venue of the Year for less than 25,000 visitors.

Best Short Video — Less than 60 Seconds went to Grayson County Tourism for Grayson County – Elevated By Nature. Grayson County Tourism also received the award for Best Video for an Event for Grayson County, Virginia: Natural Rhythms.

The Outstanding Destination Organization Leadership Award went to Tonya Triplett of Visit Abingdon.