Much of Southwest Virginia lies in the midst of an unforgiving desert.

Rick Mitchell remembers when he saw it highlighted on a map.

The director of Bristol Lifestyle Recovery, a residential substance abuse treatment program, Mitchell was attending a conference. A population map was put up showing the areas of the country with the most severe meth addiction crises. The areas highlighted included Miami, New York City, Chicago, and the Tri-Cities region of western Virginia and eastern Tennessee.

The region has one of the most critical drug problems in the world, but no formal education programs in the area to help address it, Mitchell observed.

That’s changing now.

Of the news that Emory & Henry College School of Health Sciences plans to launch a Master of Science in Addiction Counseling Program this fall, Mitchell said, “We are ecstatic.”

Dr. Stephanie Rutledge, the founding chair for E&H’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling department that will host the degree, shared his enthusiasm. She lauded the college continuing to invest in the mental health program.

Rutledge said the addiction-oriented degree program is part of E&H’s strategic plan to help meet this region’s needs. “We’re a mental health [care] desert basically,” she said.

Behavioral health data taken from state and Community Service Boards (CSB) backs up that description.

For Smyth and Washington counties, the mental health provider to potential patients ratio is 485 to 1.

Over the last decade, CSB behavioral health needs have increased by 10%.

For youth, in Smyth, more than 30% self-report being depressed and more than 10% say they’ve considered suicide. In Washington County, 39.4% of youth reported depression, while 12.5% said they’d thought about suicide.

In the 2023 State of Mental Health report, Virginia was ranked 39th regarding the ratio of mental health patients to mental health professionals. This Health Resources and Services Administration designates this region as a High Needs Mental Health Professional Shortage Area.

At the same time as the need for behavioral health care is growing, providers are struggling to find counselors and other providers. Rutledge pointed to ongoing vacancies and the use of sign-on bonuses at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.

Mitchell described the necessity for providers as glaring.

Despite the need, Rutledge said, there’s not a comparable degree program to E&H’s in the region.

The online program is a 60-credit, 24-month program, consisting of six consecutive semesters.

Rutledge said it will put an informed focus on the role of trauma “and how it plays a part in addiction.”

Mitchell backs that move fully. “More often than not,” he said, addiction “is a trauma response.”

Mitchell has worked in the substance abuse field for more than 30 years. He’s proud of a recent expansion of Bristol Lifestyle Recovery, which went from 66 beds to 80. Still, he said, demand is exceeding capacity.

Leaders began to reach out to several grad schools about the need to train counselors. Mitchell’s daughter was an E&H grad and he naturally turned the college, knowing of its existing mental health program.

The specialized addiction classes that will be offered in this counseling degree, he said, will give the future providers extra competence and understanding of the process.

It’s critical, he said, that addicts are guided to not try to “take too big steps” or move too quickly and set themselves up for failure.

Mitchell also believes much of “basic human stuff” such as compassion and non-judgmental listening play key roles. “Connection,” he said, “is the opposite of addiction.”

John Graham, who is helping lead the development of an in-patient treatment center in Marion known as the Appalachian Center for Hope, is grateful for E&H’s decision to add the addiction counseling program. He envisions students not only becoming providers at the center but also learning there.

“From the first semester, students will be engaged in experiential learning that comes to life in our hybrid courses,” said Rutledge.

The program, she said, “will include three weeks of clinical work in addiction counseling with an emphasis on evidence based practices.”

Graduates of the program will be eligible to apply for a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) credential and apply to become a resident in counseling, which would open up multiple career opportunities in a variety of settings, including community mental health agencies, substance abuse treatment programs, colleges, hospitals, residential treatment programs, employee assistance programs, and social service agencies.

Rutledge, who possesses extensive experience in counselor education and program accreditation, including serving as department chair in a large graduate program in New Jersey, noted that a program director has been hired and was expected to start work last week.