Centerpiece Top Story Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools SPorter Jul 20, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 A plaque in Marion Middle School says it was built in 1926. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Smyth County has taken the first steps to give voters the opportunity to decide whether to levy a 1% sales tax to be used only for school construction or renovation projects.kAm{2DE H66<[ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD 25@AE65 2 C6D@=FE:@? 2D<:?8 E96 4@F?EJ’D 4:C4F:E 4@FCE ;F586 E@ @C56C E96 C676C6?5F> E@ 36 A=2465 @? E96 }@G] b 32==@E]k^AmkAm%96 C676C6?5F> H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 3J =68:D=2E:@? 25@AE65 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 2?5 D:8?65 3J v@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C E92E 6IA2?565 ':C8:?:2 4@F?E:6D’ 2?5 4:E:6D’ 2FE9@C:EJ @? 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E96 32==@E 2?5 G@E6CD ~z :E[ E96 255:E:@?2= D2=6D E2I H@F=5 6IA:C6 :? a_ce]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope When Teresa Mabe started her recovery journey and along the way, times came when she didn’t know if she had the strength to continue. However,… School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever… Watch Now: Related Video Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats