Centerpiece Top Story Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year SPorter May 14, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 The Marion VFW Post 4667 Officers of the Year are Master Trooper Rex Carter, Saltville Police Chief Bryan Lynch, Sgt. Landon Smith, Sgt. Ben Dillow, and Chilhowie’s Deputy Chief Aaron Smith. Submitted photo Marion Police Sgt. Ben Dillow and Chief Kevin Testerman. Submitted photo Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss and Deputy Chief Aaron Smith. Submitted photo Smyth County Sheriff's Office Captain Bill Eller and Sgt. Landon Smith. Submitted photo Master Trooper Rex Carter and a Virginia State Police sergeant. Submitted photo Saltville Police Chief Bryan Lynch and Assistant Chief Steven McVey. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees.kAm{2DE %9FCD52J 6G6?:?8[ |2C:@? 'u( !@DE ceef 96=5 :ED 2??F2= C64@8?:E:@? @7 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46CD 7C@> 286?4:6D D6CG:?8 :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ 7@C E96:C 6I6>A=2CJ A6C7@C>2?46]k^AmkAm%96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E ?@>:?2E65 $8E] q6? s:==@H]k^AmkAmr9:67 z6G:? %6DE6C>2? 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