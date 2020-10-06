Town of Wytheville accepts final parcel for museum

Wytheville Town Council approved a resolution on Monday that authorizes the town to accept the final parcel of land from Cecil and Seawillow Jackson for the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street.
In 2000, the Town entered into an agreement with the Jacksons to create the museum with the intent to expand and preserve the property as a heritage site to be enjoyed by future generations. The approximately 9-acre tract was divided into four parcels, with a parcel to be conveyed to the Town every five years, starting in 2005. In October, the final parcel is set to be conveyed to the town.
The parcel contains a brick residence at 1125 Tazewell St, springhouse, log cabin and log smoke house.
According to the agreement, Cecil Jackson retains a life estate in the residence. Seawillow Jackson died in June. The homestead property was her family home.
According to the Wytheville Department of Museums, in the 1800s the property was owned by William Huffard, a prominent brick mason who built many of the large brick homes in the town’s historic district. Huffard constructed the residence in 1848 and lived there with his family and had several apprentice brick masons living on the property.
Herbert Umberger, Seawillow Jackson’s father, later purchased the property. In 1924, he built and began operating the Great Lakes to Florida gas station on the same site. After Mr. Umberger’s death, Seawillow Jackson, inherited the property and she and her husband, Cecil, began restoring the log and frame buildings on the property and moved an Umberger family cabin to the site in 1998.
“The Council would like to thank and recognize the Jacksons for this generous gift,” Council member Mark Bloomfield said during Monday’s council meeting. “We look forward to using the property for the preservation of Wytheville’s important history.”
Bloomfield also gave a glimpse of how the Town plans to use its allotment of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, which totals a little more than $700,000.
He said that town staff members have identified projects that are eligible for the funding, including the purchase of computers for working from home. Other projects being considered, like renovations to the Emergency Medical Services Building, will take longer to implement, Bloomfield said.
Council member Gary Gillman reported that the Town has received a number of questions and/or concerns from residents regarding the use of Withers Park, the LOVE Park and the park shelters.
“We felt that addressing many of these concerns would be appropriate,” Gillman said, adding that the Council has asked the Wytheville Police Department to monitor and increase patrolling in the park to better enforce the regulations.
“We also would like to advise users of Withers Park that the playground and exercise areas are now open; however, they are not being sanitized on a regular basis,” Gillman said.
He added that users should follow the Virginia Department of Health guidelines for the use of these facilities, which include social distancing from non-family pods, hand sanitizing and wearing a mask.
Here are some of the general rules for Withers Park, Love Park and park shelters.
● Bicycles, skateboards, skates, mopeds and other vehicles are prohibited in the parks.
● Dogs must be on a leash or under the control of their owners, and owners must clean up after their dogs. Dog waste stations are located at access points to the parks.
● Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in the parks, unless an ABC permit has been obtained.
● Loud music and/or the use of loudspeakers are prohibited.
● Placing of tents and other structures must be approved through the recreation department.
In other business, the Council:
● Approved request from the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department to close a portion of Main Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, for the Annual Fire Prevention Parade. Officials are encouraging those who attend the parade to practice social distancing and to watch the parade in family groups.
