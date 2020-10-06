Town of Wytheville accepts final parcel for museum

Wytheville Town Council approved a resolution on Monday that authorizes the town to accept the final parcel of land from Cecil and Seawillow Jackson for the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street.

In 2000, the Town entered into an agreement with the Jacksons to create the museum with the intent to expand and preserve the property as a heritage site to be enjoyed by future generations. The approximately 9-acre tract was divided into four parcels, with a parcel to be conveyed to the Town every five years, starting in 2005. In October, the final parcel is set to be conveyed to the town.

The parcel contains a brick residence at 1125 Tazewell St, springhouse, log cabin and log smoke house.

According to the agreement, Cecil Jackson retains a life estate in the residence. Seawillow Jackson died in June. The homestead property was her family home.

According to the Wytheville Department of Museums, in the 1800s the property was owned by William Huffard, a prominent brick mason who built many of the large brick homes in the town’s historic district. Huffard constructed the residence in 1848 and lived there with his family and had several apprentice brick masons living on the property.