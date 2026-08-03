Centerpiece Top Story Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years SPorter Aug 3, 2026 Aug 3, 2026 0 1 of 7 During Monday's open house, Todd Baxter shows a photo of the Main Street property to Dave and Susie Fields. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Todd and Amanda Baxter look over photos of the property with Keith and Jan Medeiros, who ran Past Time Antique Emporium in the space until it was destroyed by fire. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Supporters of the Baxters' work joined in a ribbon cutting for the new apartments and retail spaces Monday afternoon. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger A glimpse at one apartment's kitchen. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Each unit features a washer and dryer. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger A look inside another unit. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger A hallway in the new apartment area. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the walls might reflect on the 120 years they’ve stood.kAm|@DE C646?E=J <?@H? 2D E96 !2DE %:>6 p?E:BF6 t>A@C:F>[ q2IE6C 2?5 9:D D:DE6C[ p>2?52[ E9C@F89 E96:C q2IE6C $@FE96C? !C@A6CE:6D[ 92G6 C6G:E2=:K65 2?5 EC2?D7@C>65 E96 23@FE `h_g DECF4EFC6[ 4C62E:?8 `` 2A2CE>6?ED 2?5 EH@ C6E2:= DA246D]k^AmkAmq2IE6C DFDA64E65 E96 H2==D “H@F=5 DA62< @7 ?62C=J `a_ J62CD @7 =:G6D H:E9:? – @7 =@G6 2?5 =@DD[ @7 962CE2496 2?5 8@@5 7@CEF?6[ 2?5 @7 6G@=FE:@? 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