An Interstate 81 traffic crash in Smyth County has claimed at least one life this evening.
According to a Virginia State Police press release, at 7:30 p.m. today (July 16), troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35. There is one confirmed fatality.
The crash remains under investigation.
The release said no additional information is available at this time, but more details will be released as they become available.
