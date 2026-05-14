Centerpiece Top Story Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically SPorter May 14, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Debra Hayes SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings.kAm{2DE H66<[ E96 4@F?4:= ~z’5 2? @C5:?2?46 E92E H:== 2==@H w2J6D[ @C H96? ?66565 2?J 4@F?4:= >6>36C[ E@ E2<6 A2CE :? E96 >66E:?8D 6=64EC@?:42==J]k^AmkAm%96 @C5:?2?46 2==@HD 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H:E9 2 >65:42= 5:D23:=:EJ E92E AC6G6?ED E96:C A9JD:42= AC6D6?46 @C H9@ 2C6 42C:?8 7@C 2 72>:=J >6>36C H:E9 2 5:D23:=:EJ E@ 2EE6?5 6=64EC@?:42==J C68F=2C=J]k^AmkAm%96C6 :D 2 =:>:E @? 6=64EC@?:4 2EE6?52?46 7@C E9@D6 H9@ H2?E E@ 2EE6?5 6=64EC@?:42==J 5F6 E@ 2 A6CD@?2= C62D@?] x? E92E 42D6[ E96J >2J 2EE6?5 C6>@E6=J “>@C6 E92? 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