The artisan’s story is often just as compelling as their creations.

On Saturday, a special program helped tell the stories of about 20 Southwest Virginia artisans.

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace hosted a Made in SWVA event in conjunction with Abingdon's Virginia Highlands Festival. The ‘Round the Mountain creators demonstrated their artwork, talked with visitors, and sold their wares.

A Few of the Stories

Across Generations

As a child, Joan Minnick remembers watching her grandmother sew on an old treadle machine. When she was 6 or 7 years old, Minnick and her mother began making doll clothes together.

Minnick, a Davis Valley native, hasn’t stopped sewing.

Throughout her 70 years of creating with needle and thread, her reputation has spread.

When she taught at John Battle and Virginia High, Minnick recounted sometimes finding pairs of pants that needed repairs in her mailbox. Though retired after 40 years as an educator and now back in her home community of Groseclose, Minnick continues to alter clothes on a regular basis.

She also taught sewing through 4-H, once even for a 4-H camp at Virginia Tech. “I love my 4-H,” she declared.

On Saturday, Minnick was selling a number of items, including brightly colored bags of her own design. She proudly noted that the bags are lined with pockets and are great for teachers and others who have papers and supplies to transport.

Beyond sewing, Minnick also does needlework and is a member of a national embroidery organization.

As she once learned from her grandmother, now Minnick is helping teach her grandchildren, who love to help add buttons to her work.

Preserving a Dying Art

Dan Scott, of Marion, was demonstrating his marquetry at Saturday’s event.

Scott first learned the art of marquetry – working with wood veneers to create a picture or design by combining hand-cut pieces of different colors, textures, or figures – years ago. Then, raising his daughters took priority for many years until 2016 when he was able to resume the work.

Scott acknowledged that the art of marquetry is dying. Yet, at events like Saturday’s, he said, occasionally people tell help they’d love for him to teach them. One day, Scott said, he hopes “someone will take him up” and learn.

Scott calls his business Artistic Kindling. Previously, he explained that it’s “so that I never take myself too seriously. With that in mind, I like to tell people, 'not only is it pretty, but it burns and floats too.’”

The Arts of Appalachia

Catherine Schrenker and her daughter Sarah Louise Poole were showing off the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts’ letterpress tools and work Saturday as they promoted the Marion institution’s many programs, including its luthiery, which attracts participants from across the country.

Schrenker noted that a resident of Hawaii is registered to attend a November program.

Learn more at thehenderson.org.

The Art of Country Cooking

A rising celebrity was also in the house Saturday.

Linda Skeens, whose fudge recipe was in last week’s People magazine, was signing copies of her book, Blue Ribbon Kitchen: Recipes and Tips from America’s Favorite County Fair Champion.

Skeens, who had just been interviewed by the Food Network show On the Menu Friday and has work to be published by Guidepost at Christmas, noted that her skills as a country cook grew over time. She’s been entering her tasty delights in the Russell County Fair for about 40 years.

Today, Skeens said, she holds more than 1,500 ribbons from that fair and district fair competition.

Skeens, who can now be found online teaching cooking, is pleased with the book. She reflected, “It’s not just a cookbook. This is my life story.”

Flipping through the pages, she noted it does contain some of her favorite recipes along with more than 30 of her prize-winning ones, but it also features family stories and photos.

Learn more about Skeens’ Blue Ribbon Kitchen at https://lindaskeensblueribbon.com/.

The Smartest Dog

Glen Thomason uses the pen to create art.

He was at the event with his series of children’s books, The Adventures of Duke.

All five books, according to Thomason, are based on true stories about his dog Duke, “the smartest dog ever.”

Now living in the Abingdon area, Thomason possesses West Virginia roots. As he was growing up, Duke “was like my shadow,” the author said. Duke accompanied him to the school bus and picked him up getting off the bus and much more.

Thomason first told the stories to his daughters, who loved them.

His wife, a first-grade teacher, invited him to the classroom to share Duke’s stories. The kids, Thomason said, were amazed. He later told his wife, “Something is happening here.”

His books are available via Amazon.

A Wedding Present

Amanda Sprinkle, also of the Abingdon area, was demonstrating her skill at making baskets.

Sprinkle began learning the art in 1999 when her future mother-in-law took her to class. Sprinkle enjoyed the class and kept at it.

Saturday, she reflected that enjoys making “something useful and decorative.”

Olivia Bailey, the center’s marketing director, was pleased with the diversity of the artisans on hand Saturday.

The Made in SWVA events, she said, are a great opportunity to give artisans exposure.

Even more, Bailey said, they help the center accomplish its mission to help educate people about the artistic culture of Southwest Virginia

Part of the center’s work, Bailey said, is to not just sell the artisans’ works but also their stories. It’s really special, she said, to see the artisans with their products.

The center hosts Made in SWVA events twice a year – once during the Highlands Festival and again during the Mistletoe Market in November.

The artisans, who design hand-crafted items for sale, come from Southwest Virginia's 19 counties and four cities.