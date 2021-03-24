Barter Theatre's spring season starts with two adventurous classics

“It’s a whole new audience of people who love the laidback atmosphere. You can hang out and eat food with the family. You can even come in your pajamas, if you like. We’re so thankful to have this option until it’s safe to be back inside the theater again.”

Audience members can remain in their vehicles throughout the performance for a completely touchless experience.

“If you sit really close, you can watch it like a play. If you’re further back, we shoot closeups for the big screen so you can watch it like a movie. It’s the best of both worlds. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brown said.

The Barter Theatre is playing an important role in helping other theaters throughout the country create their own outdoor theaters during the pandemic.

“We were on the front edge of this new concept by July last year,” said Brown. “When we started at the Moonlite, I had the pleasure of telling the audiences that they may be some of the only people in the world to see live theater at that time.”

Spring season

Beginning April 8, the production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” will entertain audiences with a dose of magic, betrayal, love and forgiveness.