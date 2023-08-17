There’s a phrase “Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.”

A Glade Spring business owner who just happens to be a fireman and paramedic couldn’t agree more.

Despite discouraging advice, Kevin Bise opened a family-friendly restaurant a year ago in downtown Glade Spring, a location known for its ups and downs during a season of revitalization.

A year later, business is booming for the entrepreneur, who’s busier than he ever expected. “I’m too busy to tell people how busy I am,” he laughed. “But, it’s a good problem to have,” said Bise, who owns and operates Tavern 13, a small eatery that appropriately bears the name of the town’s Fire Station 13 and features a décor of firefighter memorabilia.

The restaurant owner, who also works as a deputy chief with the Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department, helps out wherever he’s needed on days the restaurant is open. He mostly runs calls with the fire department on days the eatery is closed.

“Right now, I’m the bartender, but I’d like to hire one eventually. I run food, I make drinks, pour beer and help my mom when she gets bogged down cooking in the kitchen. It’s overwhelming, but I wanted this.”

The downtown restaurant went from serving only a minimal amount of customers to nearly being at full capacity on some days.

“Last Thursday we made as much as $800 from a lunch crowd in just three hours. We’ve definitely been hitting the mark to make this work and to stay open — sometimes exceeding that. We’re going to keep things fresh and new,” he said.

The uptick in business all happened when Bise decided to move a few doors down to take advantage of more space for his growing restaurant.

“The change in venue has probably doubled — if not tripled — our sales,” said Bise, who moved the restaurant earlier this year to the former Sarah Jean’s Eatery location, which closed in the downtown in 2021.

In addition to a more spacious dining space, the building came with a covered deck that seats around 30 people. Bise added four fire pit tables to a ground level patio. “We’ve used them a few nights when it was cool. It will be really popular this fall.”

A fenced-in grass area in the back features more outdoor space to sit and enjoy music or play a game of professional league corn hole. Television sets are located inside the dining area as well as on the outside deck.

A new flairWith a history of working as a bartender in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bise is bringing a whole new flair to the restaurant.

“The biggest thing our customers were asking for is liquor. They wanted somewhere they can come and have a cocktail on Friday nights and not have to drive out of town. We have fulfilled that and everyone has been very supportive,” he said.

The atmosphere of the restaurant is still very family friendly, he said. “It’s more like a Cheers atmosphere — a local hometown bar, where everyone can come and have a great time without breaking the bank.”

In addition to the outdoor venue, Bise now has more space to offer a full bar, offering an assortment of high-grades of whiskey, tequila, rum, gun, vodka, and bourbons. A beer menu includes 12 beers on tap along with a heritage-inspired hard cider from locally-owned Tumbling Creek Cider Company. Wines include selections from Abingdon Vineyard and James River Cellars Winery in Glen Allen.

“We’re really known for our handcrafted signature cocktails. Magic Margarita and Smoke Eater’s Old Fashioned are our two best sellers,” he said. “We get compliments every day.”

The Magic Margarita is made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, cointreau, 1800 tequila, served with a sugared rim.

“The Smoke Eater’s Old Fashioned is our take on the traditional old fashioned drink using Woodford Reserve,” said Bise. The drink is artfully crafted with brown sugar, cherry juice, and orange bitters, and smoked with cherry wood.

Bise uses a smoking box that sits on the bar counter to give drinks a distinctive smoky aroma and flavor. He simply sets a glass-filled drink in the box, closes the lid and places it over pre-lit smoldering wood chips.

A versatile menuThe food also lures customers through the front door, painted a hard-to-miss fire engine red.

Bise’s mother, Reba, prepares breakfast every Saturday morning, using heirloom recipes for sausage gravy and biscuits. Her son’s award-winning firehouse chili is a stick-to-your-ribs kind of chili. Bise is a self-taught cook who perfected the recipe while cooking firehouse meals when living in North Carolina.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, featuring dishes like traditional buffalo wings and Nana’s grilled homemade jalapeño pimento cheese; a classic fried bologna sandwich and fresh hand-cut garlic parmesan fries; chili cheese dogs; cheeseburgers; Philly cheese steak; and club sandwiches, in addition to dinner specials.

“We’ve recently added a few items to the menu, such as wraps. And, we’re looking to add more salad options,” Bise said. “We’ve been asked to keep fresh wings on the menu. We never do frozen wings, but sometimes the fresh ones are harder to find,” he said.

“I’m also thinking about installing an outdoor brick oven on the back deck.”

When available, Bise purchases locally harvested beef for their hamburgers and homemade hot dog chili, as well as fresh produce. “I guess I go through 50 to 100 pounds of green peppers and tomatoes in a month, not to mention about 60 pounds of bacon.”

He offers karaoke at least two Saturdays each month and occasionally hosts small bands to play on indoor or outdoor stages.

The restaurant owner credits customer support for helping to turn his business around.

“We’ve gotten more support after moving into a new venue. People enjoy sitting outside and having a cold margarita that’s been made that day,” Bise said.

“And, we care about customers and I think it shows.

“We want them to have a good time. If you choose to come here and spend your hard-earned money, we want to make sure you have a good time and a good experience but not break the bank — especially now with the cost of food and bills going through the roof,” he said.

“Everybody who comes in and spends money is important to us.”

Tavern 13, located at 139 Town Square Street in Glade Spring, is open for lunch at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday; lunch and dinner at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday.

