An Austinville man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography after police executed a search warrant at his residence.

Wesley Andrew Whittington, 33, is being held without bond on the felony charges.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, tactical team members searched Whittington’s 1399 Lead Mines Road residence at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The ongoing investigation was a joint effort of the Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Cline said the examination of evidence collected on Thursday could lead to additional charges.

“The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force will continue to aggressively seek those individuals possessing child pornography,” he said.

Whittington is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Search warrant related to shooting leads to arrest

A Wytheville man is awaiting trial on three felonies stemming from a June 29 police search related to a June 25 shooting at a Barren Springs party.

Tyler Michael Jones, 18, was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing with the intent to distribute less than five pounds of marijuana and possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.

According to Cline, tactical team officers collected ammunition and cocaine while executing a search warrant at 840 South First St. in Wytheville related to the shooting.

Cline said a man was shot four times at the June 25 field party along Castleton Road and is in stable condition at an area hospital.

He said investigators also collected evidence at the scene and more charges are likely in the case.

Being held without bond, Jones has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 21 in Wythe County General District Court.