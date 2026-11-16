Top Story Red Kettle Drive to begin soon in Smyth County SPorter Nov 16, 2026 58 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An organization that has long helped people in need will soon be asking for the community’s support. The Smyth County chapter of the Salvation Army is gearing up for its 2026 Red Kettle campaign.kAm{2DE J62C[ E96 492AE6C 2?5 :ED G@=F?E66CD C2:D65 >@C6 E92? Sbc[___ =2DE J62C 3FE E96? 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