The writers couldn’t turn their backs on the truth – the truth that life is hard and the truth that faith shouldn’t be portrayed as a panacea to that reality.

Corporate film distributors tried to sway them toward a different approach. They attempted to listen and heed the marketing advice.

The result of their decisions is now filming in the Saltville and Rich Valley areas of Smyth County and other parts of Southwest Virginia.

Skipping the Sugarcoating

David Alford and Joseph Stam started out writing “Searching For The Elephant,” a movie that focuses on the walls built by a Vietnam veteran and his drug-addicted grandson. However, on the set in Rich Valley, Alford said, film distributors they were working with wanted a flick that would “appeal to soccer moms.”

Despite their efforts to develop such a script, Alford said, “It didn’t feel authentic.”

Stam noted it wasn’t a real story that mattered.

When they picked up the script for “Searching For The Elephant” and read it again, Stam said, “We felt an urgency” to go ahead with it.

“This is one [story] that should be told,” Alford added.

That commitment to truthful storytelling is one shared by the movie’s executive producer, Jason Davis.

Christian movies often have a reputation of glossing over reality, he observed. Davis believes that’s detrimental. “If you sugarcoat it… it doesn’t meet people where they’re at,” he said. In this case, Davis said, “We’re creating a movie with real grit… that shows you can carry on despite being in the darkest place.”

“That’s a hard needle to thread businesswise,” Davis acknowledged. Regardless, he said, he and Alford want to help people discover that Christianity offers “real life power to not just survive but thrive.”

While Alford lives in the Abingdon area and Davis in Bristol, they met at a film festival in Georgia and only there realized they were neighbors.

Davis, whose first role put him side by side with Harrison Ford in “Extraordinary Measures,” was promoting his film, “Paul’s Promise,” which tells the “true story of Paul Holderfield, former racist firefighter-turned-pastor who started one of the first integrated churches in the American South.”

Alford was representing Cross Purposes Productions, a faith-based film company that he launched. It’s already produced three films that Alford wrote, “Cross Purposes,” “Found.” and “Royal Ashes.”

Stam, who has acted in all the movies, has grown in the craft of filmmaking.

He co-directed “Royal Ashes” with Alford and, while he wrote a few scenes in “Found.,” this film is the first that he’s co-written.

For Stam, “the writer brain and the actor brain are very different.” As a writer, he said, he knows the emotions and context of the whole story. As an actor, he’s “just in the moment.”

Stam and Alford are finding new comfort in their work that comes with experience. Of “Searching For The Elephant,” Alford said, “This one is sweet. It feels like we should be here. Before, we were trying to do something…. Now, we have the confidence that we’ve done it before.”

Alford and Stam agreed that they now also know to trust their intuition.

Breaching High Walls

The inspiration for “Searching For The Elephant,” Alford said, came from seeing photos of a castle being seized and he realized that the same techniques are often employed to break through people’s walls.

At its heart, he said, this story is about two men who built seriously tall walls.

Stam plays Jason Bowden, a young man who is struggling with addiction and is in legal trouble.

To portray Jason accurately, Stam said he talked to individuals who are addicted.

With the meth epidemic so prevalent in this region, Alford observed that addiction is a force that most every family can relate to. “It is isolating. It is that wall. It is a lonely place to live,” he said.

Jason, a loner who is numbing himself with drugs, is forced to live with his grandfather Griff, a tough Vietnam veteran whose life virtually stopped when his wife died. Rick McVey, well known for his presence on Barter Theatre’s stage, portrays Griff, who numbs himself with isolation.

A historic Smyth County home is serving as the set for Griff’s house.

While the story in set in 2005, the house’s interior resembles one from decades earlier with a rotary-dial phone and an electric typewriter in Griff’s office.

The décor reflects the patriotism of a proud veteran and the tough-guy nature of a rancher.

When he arrives, Jason is given the room that Griff uses for storage for everything he doesn’t want to deal with.

The two men’s individual problems and walls, Davis explained, provide numerous conflicts.

A Stage for the Community

To portray some of those problems, local law enforcement officers served as extras on the film. Two Saltville Police Department officers, Steve McVey and Chris Hogston, filmed with the cast on a recent evening. Bristol, Va., and Abingdon officers as well as staff from Bristol Ambulance Service have also taken part. The Bristol jail will also be used for filming.

As well, additional Barter Theatre stars, including Eugene Wolf and John Hardy, are taking on roles as are other professional actors from Nashville and Atlanta, according to Alford.

With filming and post-production work, Alford and Davis expect the film to be released in 2024.

When audiences see it, Alford hopes people can recognize their reflections in the characters and experience the hope that comes “when lost people find each other” and the awareness that it’s hard to forgive others when you haven’t experienced forgiveness.

“You hope people project their life experiences onto the movie,” Stam reflected. Yet, he also noted that everyone takes something different away from the story.

For Davis, as he reflected on the story’s importance, the executive producer said, “When you face your problems therein lies the victory, which can lead to the greatest victory.”

All three men noted God’s importance to them and to the movie.

“God is very faithful,” said Alford, saying that “every need for the film has fallen into place.”

They also praised the people of Smyth County and Southwest Virginia.

“The community has been so welcoming and helpful – a real blessing,” said Davis.

The movie may well be a blessing for the Town of Saltville and Smyth County.

Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin said, “The town couldn’t be happier to help out with this project. It will bring a very unique perspective and attention to our cool little town.”

What’s in a Name?

Filmed largely in Southwest Virginia, set on a ranch, and tackling subjects like addiction, isolation, and faith, an obvious question might be what does the story have to do with hunting an elephant.

According to Davis, “Searching For The Elephant” is an old ranch-hand saying that sums up cowboys and others who always need to go over the next rise looking for something that isn’t and will never be there.

For those who do want to see what’s happening next with the film, follow it on Facebook via Searching For The Elephant.