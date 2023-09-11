A tiny creature vital to protecting water quality is losing ground, and federal officials are proposing to list it as threatened and designate some of its habitat, including portions of the New River, as critical to its survival.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting public comments on its declaration that the green floater mussel is at risk of endangerment and needs protection.

The green floater is a small, greenish brown freshwater mussel native to Virginia and nine other states.

Tim Lane serves as the Southwest Virginia Mussel Recovery Coordinator at Department of Wildlife Resources’ Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) near Marion. He explains the importance of mussels by describing them as the liver of the river. They filter bacteria, algae, sediment and other small particles from the river. In essence, they clean the water, interweaving their survival with that of other life, including humans.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concurs, saying in a news release, “Freshwater mussels like the green floater are important indicators of healthy streams and rivers. At-risk mussel populations are a signal of problems that may also impact fish, wildlife and people. Conserving freshwater mussels and their habitats benefits local communities by protecting water quality for drinking, recreation and other fish and wildlife that all rely on clean, abundant water resources and healthy streams and rivers.”

While the species has strongholds in places, green floaters are rare in nearly 80% of the watersheds where they still survive. Today, no traces of the mussel species can be found in several states where it once thrived.

The green floater isn’t the only mussel in danger. More than 75% of the nation’s native freshwater mussel species are listed either as endangered or threatened, considered to be of special conservation concern, or presumed extinct. Damage to and loss of aquatic habitats from interacting stressors, including agricultural runoff, mining wastes, and development are some of the factors that put mussels at risk and have resulted in drastic population drops.

At one time, the green floater thrived in the New River drainage of Montgomery, Wythe, and Pulaski counties, according to Lane.

He remembers conversations with Dr. Dick Neves, a retired Virginia Tech professor, who shared that “in the early 1980s he was able to find one [green floater] per minute as he snorkel searched the river.”

“Unfortunately,” Lane said, “the species has slowly disappeared from the river, except for the most upstream portions near the North Carolina border (from the town of Fries upstream).”

Without a federal designation, Lane said, “Not a great deal of work has been undertaken specifically for green floater restoration.”

The AWCC’s work, he said, “focused around providing juveniles for a study to test their ability to survive and grow in different locations. All individuals that have been grown out were transferred to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to augment a population in that state.”

Lane celebrates the green floater, noting that it is unique.

It’s the only one of 300 freshwater mussels in North America that does not require a fish host to complete its life cycle, Lane explained. While other mussel species need a fish “ — a bass, darter, perch or a specific minnow to carry their babies around the stream bottom,” the green floater can release many thousands of juveniles per mother directly to the stream’s bottom.

“They can attach to fish fins for a ride away from mom,” Lane said, “but we have demonstrated in the lab that that is not necessary for them to survive.”

If the green floater’s population could rebound, Lane said, the benefits of their ability to filter great volumes of water would be evident. “…Water quality could improve for users of the New River, including municipalities, boaters, fishermen, etc.”

Should the new designation under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) be approved, Lane said, more federal money could be directed toward helping the species. As well, he added, “It may also open opportunities for Virginia and North Carolina to work together to boost the New River population that overlaps our borders.”

Along with the ESA designation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to designate approximately 1,600 miles of river that are currently occupied by green floater as critical habitat in Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Critical habitat, according to the Service, helps focus conservation efforts where they are most needed, particularly for federal agencies, but does not affect land ownership, set aside lands, or establish a park or wildlife refuge.

Public comments about the proposal will be accepted until Sept. 25. After reviewing those comments, the Service is expected to announce its decision within a year.

Comments on the proposal may be submitted electronically or by hard copy.

Electronically: Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. In the Search box, enter the docket number or RIN for this rulemaking (FWS-R5-ES-2023-0012 or 1018-BF80). Then, click on the Search button. On the resulting page, in the panel on the left side of the screen, under the Document Type heading, check the Proposed Rule box to locate this document. Submit a comment by clicking on “Comment.”

By hard copy: Submit by U.S. mail to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-R5-ES-2023-0012, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: PRB/3W, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041–3803.

All comments will be posted on http://www.regulations.gov, which generally means that any personal information provided will also be posted.

In 2023, the ESA is marking its 50th anniversary. The ESA is credited with saving 99% of listed species from extinction.