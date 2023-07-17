Smyth County has invested in several pieces of real estate recently with an eye toward future office space.

Through its Economic Development Authority, Smyth County has closed purchases on the former Teleperformance building for $1.5 million and the former Wells Fargo bank for $700,000. Both Main Street, Marion, structures could become a home to county offices.

However, County Administrator Shawn Utt cautioned that the board of supervisors has not made any decisions on such moves and is awaiting a building use study expected to be in hand later this summer.

Two factors are prompting the consideration of new office space.

Work is underway to upgrade the radio system used by the county’s law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel to communicate with dispatchers and one another. Part of that work, Utt said, will require that the dispatch center be moved to a more secure place that’s also less subject to weather impacts.

The current location on Matson Drive in Marion is in the flood plain, Utt noted. Officials are strongly considering using an unoccupied area in the courthouse for the dispatch operation. It is, Utt said, “the most secure building in the county.”

With the dispatch center moving, Utt said, officials need to consider if the sheriff’s office, which is in the same Matson Drive complex, should relocate. The sheriff’s office moved into the building a decade ago.

The other major factor influencing the exploration is the cost to upgrade the Morison Building also known as the County Administration building.

Utt pointed to an initial study that projected to just stabilize the heat, air, roof and windows in the aging four-story, 30,000-square-foot building would cost $15 to $16 million. To make the structure more efficient, he said, the cost was approaching $40 million.

The building was constructed in the 1950s as part of Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute, but in the 1990s, the state hospital vacated it. The county first signed a lease for the Marion building on Jan. 1, 1995. Last year, the state deeded the property to the county.

The building is home not only to county administration but also the school board, the Department of Social Services, the Extension/4-H office, the voter registrar and others.

The building assessment, released in November, said the Morison building possesses “‘good bones’ but is in need of serious infrastructure upgrades to maintain use even with the existing layout.”

At a minimum, the report said the building would require new windows, new electric distribution, new mechanical systems (heat and cooling), and new plumbing. It called Morison’s current plumbing systems “a continuing liability.”

A decision isn’t imminent.

“A lot of pieces need to fall into place before we can make an educated decision,” Utt said.

He also noted that it would be preferable to keep all the offices together. Should anyone know of other building options, Utt invited them to connect with him. He said a 10,000- to 15,000-square-foot building with ample parking would be needed.

Utt is also exploring ideas for the Morison Building should the county offices relocate. He particularly appreciates the concept of using it for housing. He’s walked some developers through the building to assess possibilities. One of those developers projected that the building could be transformed to feature 60 to 70 units.

“We need housing,” Utt said.

Earlier this year, the county directed $3 million of federal pandemic relief money to housing in a program called Grow Smyth County. The program is hoped to address Smyth’s critical need for housing, bolster development, and curb population loss.

Thursday, Utt could envision the Morison Building becoming part of that program.

He acknowledged the proximity to Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute might deter some prospective residents, but optimistically added, “It’s all in the marketing.”

Should county agencies move to Marion’s Main Street, downtown parking, which can already be limited at peak times, would become more of a challenge.

The Marion Town Council addressed the matter on June 30 and unanimously approved action to work with the county to develop a plan.

Councilman Larry Carter said there’s an existing parking shortage and the matter would have to be addressed.

Mayor David Helms concurred and said the town can’t wait until offices relocate to address parking.

In another real estate move, the county also bought the about eight acres that serve as home to its solid waste transfer station for $550,000. The county has been leasing the property for about 20 years.

As well, in May, the supervisors gave a nod to buying the Waddell building in Atkins for $225,000 to serve as the Atkins EMS station.