Floyd County High School freshman Gavin Jackson stayed busy over the summer, working toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Gavin has been a scout since first grade, when he joined Pack 36 as a Tiger Cub. His mother, Rebbecca, is the troop’s scoutmaster, and both have been inducted into the Order of the Arrow, which recognizes a scouts’ dedication to the Oath and Law even in their everyday lives.

During summer break, Gavin worked with Zion Lutheran Church to restore its community space, Oak Grove Pavilion, “...and resurrect a space that held fond memories,” Rebbecca said.

“Gavin attended the church as a young child and loved helping with the summer music events which raised money for local charity,” she said. “He used this opportunity to give back to his church family …”

The ninth-grader not only pressure washed and stained two decks, eight picnic tables, two buffet tables and the dance floor, but he also raised funds for the project, with the help of fellow scouts, church members and family.

Rebbecca said after the plans were approved, Gavin completed the project over the course of two weeks.

Zion Lutheran’s 2023 Homecoming on Aug. 6 included recognition of Gavin’s hard work, and a re-dedication and blessing for the new space.

Gavin is thankful for all of his numerous helpers that made the project a success, including Wills Ridge Building Supply, Rebbecca said.

Having completed his Eagle Project over the summer, Gavin has set his sights on completing the last necessary requirements to officially become an Eagle Scout.

Community members are invited to the Oak Grove Pavilion for a concert by Windfall in the new space at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and given to the Floyd Community Cares Fund, which helps county residents going through a number of hardships.

The pavilion is located behind Zion Lutheran Church, located at 635 Needmore Lane.

Learn more about the Aug. 27 concert and other events at the venue at www.facebook.com/OakGrovePavilion.