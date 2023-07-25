Dirty Dawgs Pet Grooming has found its home at the former Animal Care Clinic, which closed at the beginning of the year upon the retirement of long-time Floyd veterinarian Meredith McGrath.

Owned and operated by Danielle Jones and Sabrina Schulze, Dirty Dogs had its soft opening on July 17 and plans its grand opening for mid-August.

Both Jones and Schulze are Floyd County natives, and their families have been in the area for generations.

Jones is Dirty Dawg’s master groomer with more than a decade’s worth of experience. She was a bather for two years before becoming a groomer and has worked in Floyd for seven years.

Schulze is a groomer-in-training and handles “all the rest of the awesomeness that comes with running a business,” she said.

Jones and Schulez decided to open Dirty Dawgs because they love raising their families here and knew there was a need for more groomers in the area.

“We reached out to Dr. McGrath and are so thankful she decided to take a chance on us,” they said.

With nine children between their respective families, Jones and Schulze have enlisted some of their daughters to help with the front end of the business while others are waiting until they’re old enough to pitch in.

For its soft opening, Dirty Dawgs and the team served 11 clients, a mix between Jones’ regular customers and new clientele.

“The community has been amazing and so supportive, and we couldn't be more grateful,” Schulze said.

Dirty Dawgs plans to have its retail section available soon with boarding services coming next. Jones and Schulze said for right now “grooming is the top priority.”

Services offered by Dirty Dawgs include baths, nail trims, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, de-shedding, paw and eyebrow trims, and more. Full service appointments for adult dogs begin at $50. Specialized packages and add-ons start at $25.

Regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Some simple services (such as a nail trim or teeth brushing) are offered on a walk-in basis.

To learn more about Dirty Dawgs and learn details of the Aug. 19 grand opening, call (540) 577-6465 or search for “Dirty Dawgs Pet Grooming” on Facebook.