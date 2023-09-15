Diane Flynt wasn’t looking for an orchard when she took the path that led to her dozen years of prize-winning cider making in the Blue Ridge hills west of Floyd.

“Growing up in Georgia, my grandparents had a farm,” she said. “I always wanted some sort of farming in my life.”

Flynt’s story of her progress creating Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur is laced with praise for mentors and friends in the world of apples — grower Tom Burford in Nelson County, agronomist Lee Calhoun in Pittsboro, N.C., and cider guru Greg Peck at Virginia Tech and Cornell.

She set out to learn from the best in the field and now she’s sharing from the best of the lore she collected in a book she’ll introduce on Sunday (Sept. 17) at the Jessie Peterman Library in Floyd.

The book is “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South,” and was just released by UNC Press at Chapel Hill. Flynt calls her volume “a look at the South through the lens of one food ingredient.”

Americans may think of the South for peanuts, cotton and tobacco, but apples have been core to our farms and families for hundreds of years. The Spanish — missionaries or soldiers — may have brought apples over from Europe; they did bring peaches.

“Many of the indigenous groups in the Southeast were really skilled farmers,” Flynt said. “When apple seeds arrived, they were really primed to use them and succeed. Georgia was home to many of the apples that were chosen by the Cherokees, who were very accomplished farmers before their relocation to the West.”

Such discoveries were still in the future for Flynt, just finding her way out of a banking career as she and her husband, Chuck, looked for land within an easy drive from Greensboro N.C., their home at the time.

“I had cider on my mind, but also other farm-based businesses.”

Most of the acreage they saw, they were sure would be overtaken by urban sprawl. Then a friend in Laurel Fork suggested Dugspur, where they bought 50 acres in 1997, then added 150. There were no orchards on the place at the time. But the 3,000-foot altitude welcomed apples.

“I got to know a lot of people at [the markets in] Cana,” Flynt said, “and the W.O. Hill Orchard Supply. [Extension agent] Jon Vest came out to look at the farm.”

New trees take seven years or so to produce, so it was 2005 before Flynt was ready to sell cider. And sell she did, as Foggy Ridge earned a name for itself. Chefs and food writers began to notice an emerging niche of craft cideries.

Sean Brock, the entrepreneurial chef in Charleston, Greenville and Nashville, was an early enthusiast — and he writes the forward to Flynt’s book.

Brock is a multiple winner of James Beard Awards, and Flynt, by the time she brought her last cider to market in 2017, was a multiple nominee as well.

At the industry’s CiderCon 2022, Flynt, now a full-fledged evangelist for this all-American refreshment, was the keynote speaker.

Flynt still sells apples to cider-makers around the South. It’s the apples, after all, that bring the special flavors that tantalize farm-to-table diners just as they refreshed Appalachian settlers.

The book is profusely illustrated by photographer Angie Mosier, and Flynt will show several of those slides on Sunday during her 3 p.m. program, sponsored by the library and Sustain Floyd, at 321 W. Main St.

Flynt may not claim a favorite apple, but ask her which ones make good cider.