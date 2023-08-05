Floyd County Circuit Court opened the month of August with trials that became plea deals and probation violations that brought guilty pleas on Tuesday.

Jennifer Nunley Weeks of Riner was sentenced to one year in prison and four years of probation for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Weeks sold the addictive drug, called an “epidemic” by deputies and judges in Floyd County, to an undercover informant of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24, 2022, and again on Feb. 4 of the same year.

She first sought a jury trial in 2022 before a series of continuances pushed the trial to this week on Aug. 1.

A new deal between Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom and defense counsel Fred Kellerman came with the prosecutor agreeing to drop two charges and amend the primary one on distribution.

Concurrent sentences resulted in the prison time of one year and four remaining on probation.

A year in prison was the largest sentence handed down among the agreements Tuesday.

In other cases, heard by Substitute Judge Colin Gibb:

Crystal Dawn Dalton of Willis pleaded no contest to possession of meth after deputies pulled her car over on Sept. 22, 2022. She was granted a one-year deferment that could dismiss or reduce the charge after 12 months.

Michael Wayne Sumler of Copper Hill pleaded guilty to violating probation and failing to appear, and the judge handed down a 14-day sentence, with credit given for time served while awaiting trial.

Shawn Lee Hypes of Blacksburg pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of minors after more serious charges of cruelty and potential injury of children were dropped. The minors were passengers in a car that police said was being driven in a reckless manner. Hypes was granted a one-year deferment.

Several other hearings were continued.