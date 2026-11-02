Community events for Nov. 4 Jim Talbert Nov 2, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christmas Craft eventkAmu@FC D62D@?D *|rp :D 9@DE:?8 2 r9C:DE>2D rC27E G6?5@C 72:C s64] `a 7C@> `_ 2> E@ E9C66 A>] `_I`_ :?5@@C DA246D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C Sd_] r@?E24E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@ipD9=6J]5@H5Jo7DJ>42]@C8QmpD9=6J]5@H5Jo7DJ>42]@C8k^2m E@ 3@@< 2 DA@E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m*@FE9 DA@CED D:8?FADk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#:49=2?5D #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E :D 9@=5:?8 C68:DEC2E:@? 7@C J@FE9 32D<6E32== 2?5 G@==6J32==] r9:=5C6? >2J C68:DE6C 7@C 32D<6E32== F?E:= }@G] `` 2?5 7@C G@==6J32== F?E:= s64] e] k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%FC<6J %C@E d<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== %@52J H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= %FC<6J %C@E dz %92?<D8:G:?8 >@C?:?8 @? |2:? $EC66E] s@?2E6 E@ E96 p r9:=5 $92== {625 %96> 7@@5 A2?ECJ] %96C6 H:== 36 2H2C5D 7@C C246 H:??6CD[ 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2?5 >@DE 7@@5 :E6>D 5@?2E65]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@DA6= |FD:4k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp 8@DA6= 4@?46CE 762EFC:?8 E96 s@H? t2DE q@JD 2?5 E96 %2J=@C qC@E96CD H:== 36 96=5 }@G] f 2E {632?@? >:55=6 $49@@= DE2CE:?8 2E D:I A>] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66 3FE 2 7C66H:== @776C:?8 H:== 36 E2<6?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular County celebrating school lunch week Tazewell County Public Schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week Oct. 12–16 with the theme “Cafeteria Circus: Where Healthy Choices Ta… Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue.