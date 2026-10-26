Community events for week of Oct. 28 Jim Talbert Oct 26, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Youth sports signupskAm#:49=2?5D #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E :D 9@=5:?8 C68:DEC2E:@? 7@C J@FE9 32D<6E32== 2?5 G@==6J32==] r9:=5C6? >2J C68:DE6C 7@C 32D<6E32== F?E:= }@G] `` 2?5 7@C G@==6J32== F?E:= s64] e] k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%FC<6J %C@E d<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== %@52J H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= %FC<6J %C@E dz %92?<D8:G:?8 >@C?:?8 @? |2:? $EC66E] s@?2E6 E@ E96 p r9:=5 $92== {625 %96> 7@@5 A2?ECJ] %96C6 H:== 36 2H2C5D 7@C C246 H:??6CD[ 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2?5 >@DE 7@@5 :E6>D 5@?2E65]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8my6H6== #:586 w2F?E65 |2?D:@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 y6H6== #:586 w2F?E65 |2?D:@? 2E ``fg y6H6== |2:? #@25 H:== 36 @A6? ~4E] h\`_[ `e\`f[ ab\ac 2?5 b_\b` 7C@> 6:89E A> F?E:= EH@ 2>kDEC@?8m]k^DEC@?8m p5>:DD:@? :D S`_ 7@C 25F=ED[ Sd 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 49:=5C6? 7:G6 2C6 25>:EE65 7C66]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%C:4< @C EC62E 9@FCDk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm~4E@36C b`DE \ %C:4< @C %C62E \ %@H? @7 #:49=2?5D \ dib_ A]>]\ gi__ A]>]k^Am kAm~4E@36C b`DE \ %C:4< @C %C62E \ %@H? @7 %2K6H6== \ ei__ A]>] \ gi__ A]>]k^Am kAm~4E@36C b`DE \ %CF?< @7 %C62E \ %2K6H6== %@52J \ |2:? $EC66E[ %2K6H6== \ ei__ A]>] \ gi__ A]>]k^AmkAm~4E@36C b`DE \ %CF?< @C %C62E:?8 U2>Aj %C:4< @C %C62E:?8 \ %@H? @7 !@429@?E2D \ dib_ A]>] \ gi__ A]>]k^Am kE23=6 DEJ=6lQH:5E9i `__TjQ 3@C56ClQ_Q 46==DA24:?8lQ_Q 46==A255:?8lQ_QmkE3@5JmkECmkE5 G2=:8?lQE@AQm k^E5mkE5 G2=:8?lQE@AQ H:5E9lQ_Qm k^E5mk^ECmk^E3@5Jmk^E23=6mkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Diesel Relief Push Stalls US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback