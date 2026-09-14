Work progressing on Wagner Psark Jim Talbert Sep 14, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With a month to go before the grand opening, work Billy Wagner Park is still on schedule.kAmqC25 !J@EE FA52E65 E96 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD @? E96 A2C<’D AC@8C6DD 2E E96 3@2C5’D $6AE] `e >66E:?8] w6 D2:5 E9:?8D 2C6 @? D4965F=6 7@C E96 ~4E] `f 46C6>@?J 2?5 (28?6C H:== 36 :? E@H? 7@C :E]k^AmkAm%96 A2C< H:== 92G6 E96 =@@< @7 2 32D632== 5:2>@?5[ 2?5 E96 (28?6C DE2EFE6 H:== 36 @? E96 A:E49:?8 >@F?5] %96 4@F?EJ D62=[ 2 7=28A@=6 2?5 2 DE2:?=6DD\DE66= 9@>6 A=2E6 H:== 36 2E @E96C A@:?ED :? E96 A2C<]k^Am kAm %96 AC@;64E H2D A=F8865 @? E96 |2CEJ 2?5 |4v66 D9@H H96? (28?6C 5:5 2? :?E6CG:6H] x?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 A2C< H2D D4C@==65 5FC:?8 E96 AC@8C2>] qC:4< D2=6D 4=@D65 =2DE H66< 2?5 E\D9:CED 2C6 DE:== 36:?8 D@=5 2E E96 EC2:? DE2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Hokies post-practice report: DQ Smith expected to contribute on defense this weekend Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Wythe County hospital grows family and obstetric care kAm%96 DE2EFE6 :D D4965F=65 E@ 2CC:G6 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 >@?E9 2?5 E96 4@F?EJ D62=[ E@H? D62= 2?5 @E96C 3C:4<D H:== 2CC:G6 =2E6C] q@E9 E96 E@H? 2?5 4@F?EJ 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ E96 AC@;64E]k^AmkAm%96 8C@FA A=2?D E@ 4@?E:?F6 @?=:?6 2F4E:@?D 2?5 E@ 2F4E:@? D6G6C2= :E6>D 2E 2 7F?5 C2:D:?8 32?BF6E 2E u:?42DE=6 2=E6C :? E96 J62C] !J@EE D2:5 E96 9@A6 :D E96 A2C< H:== D6CG6 2D 2? :?DA:C2E:@? 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D @7 J@F?8 A6@A=6]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on East-West Pipeline launched from Iraq. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on East-West Pipeline launched from Iraq. Trump tells GOP to vote or "go to hell" Trump tells GOP to vote or "go to hell"