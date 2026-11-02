Blues earn berth in region volleyball tournament Jim Talbert Nov 2, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richlands Va. – County rivals faced off for a berth in the Region 2D volleyball tournament Oct. 26 with Richlands defeating Graham three sets to two.kAm%96 EH@ E62>D 925 DA=:E 2 A2:C @7 C68F=2C D62D@? >2E496D[ 6249 H:??:?8 @? E96 @E96C’D 9@>6 7=@@C] %96 v\v:C=D E@@< E96 @A6?:?8 D6E ae\ac 2?5 E96 %@C?25@ 3@F?465 324< 7@C 2 ad\`e H:?]k^AmkAmp7E6C E96 v\v:C=D E@@< E96 E9:C5 D6E[ ad\a_[ #:49=2?5D H@? E96 7:?2= EH@ 3J D4@C6D @7 ad\`b 2?5 `d\`_] pG6C: uF==6C H:E9 `a <:==D 2?5 |255:6 (633 H:E9 a_ 2DD:DED =65 E96 H2J 7@C E96 q=F6 2?5 (9:E6] %96 H:? 8F2C2?E665 #:49=2?5D 2E =62DE EH@ >@C6 >2E496D 2D :? 255:E:@? E@ 62C?:?8 2 C68:@?2= 36CE9 E96J 25G2?465 E@ E96 E@FC?2>6?E D6>:7:?2=D H96C6 E96J A=2J65 C68F=2C D62D@? 492>A:@? |2C:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season kAm %96 $42C=6E wFCC:42?6 H@? ad\`f[ ad\a_[ ad\f 62C?:?8 E96> 2 DA@E :? E9 E@FC?2>6?E 7:?2=D H96C6 E96J 72465 $@FE96C? v2A 2? FAD6E H:??6C @7 {632?@? :? E96 @E96C D6>:7:?2=] %96 !:@?66CD 925 56762E65 %2K6H6== ad\h[ ad\d[ ad\ `h :? E96 @A6?:?8 C@F?5 H9:=6 E96 t28=6D 25G2?465 H:E9 2 H:? @G6C '2] w:89] k^AmkAm{632?@? C63@F?565 7@C 2 E9C66 D6E H:? @G6C #:49=2?5D :? E96 4@?D@=2E:@? 82>6] y2:5J? u:6=5D DEF7765 E96 DE2E D966E H:E9 `d <:==D[ `b 5:8D 2?5 D6G6? 2DD:DED 2D {632?@? C64@C565 2 ad\aa[ ad\ab[ ad\`d G:4E@CJ @G6C E96 #:49=2?5D q=F6 %@C?25@ :? E96 E9:C5\A=246 >2E49] r2C=66 x?8C2> W`h 2DD:DEDX[ z6?=:6 u:6=5D Wa_ 5:8DX 2?5 z2JE:6 {2>A<:? WD:I <:==DX 2=D@ <6J65 E96 H:? 7@C 9625 4@249 s6??:D !C:46’D DBF25]k^Am kAm%96 $42C=6E wFCC:42?6 H@? E96 $(s E@FC?2>6?E 7@C E96 7:7E9 DEC2:89E J62C 3J >2<:?8 D9@CE H@C< @7 $@FE96C? v2A ad\`e[ ad\`h[ ad\`f :? E96 7:?2=D] p== 7@FC E62>D 62C?65 DA@ED :? E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E H:E9 |2C:@? 2?5 $@FE96C? v2A 62C?:?8 9@>6 >2E496D :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 H9:=6 #:49=2?5D 2?5 {632?@? 9:E E96 C@25]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular County celebrating school lunch week Tazewell County Public Schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week Oct. 12–16 with the theme “Cafeteria Circus: Where Healthy Choices Ta… Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers In Michigan Senate Race Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers In Michigan Senate Race How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft